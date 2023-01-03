TCU game-by-game recaps

Game 3: TCU 42, SMU 34

Kendre Miller rushed for 142 yards, and Duggan had three TD passes in the road victory, the second of three games away from home to open the season. Dykes became the first TCU head coach to start 3-0 since Francis Schmidt in 1929.

Game 4: TCU 55, Oklahoma 24

The Horned Frogs had nearly 700 yards of total offense as they opened their Big 12 schedule with a dominating win. Duggan had 418 yards of total offense, rushing for two touchdowns and passing for three more.

Game 5: TCU 38, Kansas 31

Duggan connected with Quentin Johnston on a 24-yard TD pass in the final two minutes to secure the win. Johnston had 14 catches for 206 yards while Duggan had 308 yards passing and three TDs.

Game 6: TCU 43, Oklahoma State 40 (2 OT)

The Horned Frogs rallied to their overtime win in a battle of unbeaten teams. Miller’s 2-yard TD run in the second overtime capped a comeback in which TCU trailed by 17 in the second quarter and 14 entering the fourth.

Game 7: TCU 38, Kansas State 28

After trailing 28-10 in the second quarter, the Horned Frogs scored the last 28 points of the game to remain unbeaten. Duggan passed for 280 yards and three TDs, while Miller rushed for 153 yards and two scores.

Game 8: TCU 41, West Virginia 31

Duggan staked TCU to a 28-21 halftime lead, and it didn’t need a comeback from a double-digit deficit like the two previous games. Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels passed for 275 yards and two TDs for the Mountaineers.

Game 9: TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Miller had 158 yards and a touchdown, surpassing 1,000 yards rushing for the season, as the team improved to 9-0. It was the fourth consecutive win against the Red Raiders and seventh in the past nine years.

Game 10: TCU 17, Texas 10

The defense led the way in the victory, holding the Longhorns to 199 yards of total offense and three points. Texas scored its touchdown on a return of a TCU fumble, while Miller had a 75-yard TD run and Duggan connected with Johnston on a TD pass.

Game 11: TCU 29, Baylor 28

Griffin Kell’s 40-yard field goal as time expired capped a stunning road win over the Bears. The Horned Frogs trailed by two with 1:34 remaining and drove from their 31 to the Baylor 23. After a completion – with no timeouts remaining – they quickly rushed the field-goal unit into place, and Kell knocked in the game winner.

Game 12: TCU 62, Iowa State 14

The Horned Frogs scored on their first four possessions en route to the victory in the regular-season finale. The win secured the program’s first 12-0 record since 2010. Miller had two rushing TDs, the 13th consecutive game in which he’s scored a rushing touchdowns, dating to last season.

Game 13: Kansas State 31, TCU 28 (OT)

After a furious fourth-quarter rally to force overtime, the Horned Frogs failed to score a touchdown in the extra period while the Wildcats hit a field goal to win the Big 12 title game. Duggan passed for 251 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 110 yards on 15 carries.

Game 14: TCU 51, Michigan 45

The Horned Frogs won the Fiesta Bowl (one of two national semifinal matchups) and became the first Big 12 team to win in the College Football Playoff. Johnston was named most valuable player on offense with 163 yards on six catches, including a 76-yard TD reception after Michigan pulled within three points in fourth quarter.