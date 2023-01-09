Bradley’s Buzz: TCU’s a great story; Georgia’s a great team

Over the past six seasons, Georgia has lost four times to Alabama, twice to LSU and once each to Auburn, Texas, Florida and South Carolina. Of the 10 losses, only one – South Carolina in 2019 – came against a clearly inferior opponent, and that required Jake Fromm throwing his first three interceptions of the season and Rodrigo Blankenship missing his first two FG tries of the year.

The Bulldogs have off-peak games, but not many. Given the vagaries of sports, they’re remarkable at tending to business. Their head coach has much to do with that.

Georgia losing to Ohio State would have been a surprise but not a shock. Georgia losing to TCU would be a shock of historic dimensions. In my worst-case scenario, the Bulldogs win by 10 – but I think they’ll win by more. Georgia 37, TCU 20.

The above is part of a regular exercise, written and curated by yours truly, available to all who register on AJC.com for our free Sports Daily newsletter. The full Buzz, which includes more opinions and extras like a weekly poll and pithy quotes, arrives via email around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

FAQ: How do you sign up? Go to the AJC.com home page. Click on “newsletters” at the top right. Click on “Sports Daily.” You’ll need to enter your email address. Thanks in advance, folks.