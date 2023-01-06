National championship game: Oh, we’ve got predictions

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Here is a sampling of some of the responses:

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

Winner: Georgia

Why: One of my prize possessions: The Georgia football signed by Kirby Smart, Vince Dooley and, of course, Herschel Walker. The Dawgs are in the national championship. I’m predicting 45-10. That’s right, big score. And I’m looking forward to my colleague, Representative Roger Williams, a TCU graduate from Texas, wearing a Georgia jersey the morning after.

Score: 45-10

Michael Harris, Braves outfielder

Winner: Georgia

Why: There’s no team better prepared or better in big games.

Score: 42-27

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

Winner: Georgia

Why: The Bulldogs cruised their way to an SEC championship and started off the new year in dramatic fashion with a midnight miracle comeback against Ohio State in the playoffs. That’s why I know the Dawgs will successfully defend their title and win the college football national championship for a second year in a row.

Score: 38-24

Kyle Wright, Braves pitcher

Winner: Georgia

Why: I think they are just way too talented and have been in this position just a year ago.

Score: 38-28. I have no dog in the fight so I hope it’s even closer than this.

Lorenzo Carter, Falcons outside linebacker

Winner: Georgia

Why: I like what I’ve been seeing from them all year. They are a complete team. They play complimentary football and they have great leaders.

Score: 24-17

Kevin Gillespie: Atlanta chef and restaurant owner

Winner: UGA

Why: I think the Dawgs are going to come out with their hair on fire, be very focused and determined. TCU is just playing with house money now, so they have nothing to lose. It will either be a close win or a blowout.

Score: 35-28 (or maybe 42-14)

John FitzPatrick, Falcons tight end

Winner: Georgia

Why: I think the guys that have stepped up. ... Stetson (Bennett) has gained more confidence. The tight ends are killing there. Brock (Bowers) and Darnell (Washington). Chris Smith in the secondary, he’s really crushed it this year.

Score: 45-0

Nate Wang, Vice President at Highgate Partners

Winner: TCU

Why: TCU jumps out to an early lead with some explosive plays. UGA goes to more of a drop back passing game, something (Stetson) Bennett has struggled with. TCU’s lack of depth gives UGA momentum in the second half. 1-2 plays (by divine intervention) make the difference. (We must note, for the record, that Wang is a TCU graduate.)

Score: 38-35

Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS

Winner: Georgia

Why: Because GA always moves the ball forward, just like UPS … delivering what matters. I think it’s safe to say GO DAWGS!

Score: 33-20

Brad Guzan, Atlanta United goalkeeper

Winner: Georgia

Why: Think it will be similar to the Ohio State game, and they will hold on for back-to-back championships!

Score: 34-31

Chris Womack, Georgia Power current chairman, president and CEO

Winner: Georgia

Why: Due to experience and coaching.

Score: 31-17

John Collins, Hawks forward

Winner: Georgia

Why: I got to go with Georgia. SEC. They’re a great. They’ve been great, a great program. So, got Georgia taking the W.

Score: 35-10

Dominique Wilkins, former Georgia Bulldog, Atlanta Hawk and Basketball Hall of Famer

Winner: Georgia

Why: Oh, man, that’s a tough one. Of course, Georgia. You know, and you can’t take anybody lightly. TCU, they (are) in the National Championship game for a reason, but I thought whoever won the game between Ohio State and Georgia will win the National Championship. And of course, I still think that way now that (UGA) is in the championship game. I just feel that Georgia is a more seasoned, you know, more battle-tested team. And they’ve been here before, so it’s so nice to me. So I feel that they’re gonna win this one.

Score: Hopefully a whole lot and a little bit.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

Winner: Georgia

Why: Game recognizes game. As a diehard Alabama Crimson Tide fan, the Georgia Bulldogs are the number one team in the nation and have played as such. I expect them to bring home another national championship on Monday night.

Score: None given

Dr. Vernard Hodges: Middle Georgia veterinarian and co-star of “Critter Fixers” on Nat Geo Wild

Winner: Georgia

Why: TCU has proven their abilities throughout the season with their dynamic offense and knowledgeable coaching staff, but I think they lack the size and speed in the trenches to withstand the relentless UGA pass rush and have enough time to run their vanguard offense. TCU will keep it tight in the first half, but Georgia pulls away in the second half.

Score: 42-24

Dr. Terrence Ferguson: Middle Georgia veterinarian, co-star of “Critter Fixers” on Nat Geo Wild and father of Alabama OL Terrence Ferguson II

Winner: Georgia

Why: While TCU has proven itself as a worthy opponent all year, Georgia has a deep bench and the College Football Playoff championship experience on their side.

Score: 38-21

Scott Moskowitz, senior director and head of market strategy and public affairs for solar manufacturer QCells

Winner: Georgia

Why: Georgia’s solar powered offense will light up TCU in the California sunshine.

Score: 35-18

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

Winner: Georgia

Why: I think the Dawgs are the best college football team in America. They better bring their best to the championship game because TCU is a great team as well. Go Dawgs!

Score: None given

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

Winner: Georgia

Why: I believe Georgia will win because Kirby Smart has assembled a tried and tested team that knows how to win big games.

Score: 39-24

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

Winner: Georgia

Why: My mom and dad graduated from the University of Georgia. In fact when they were getting their degrees, I lived with them on that campus for a couple of summers. Of course, my two youngest daughters, my daughter Molly and my daughter Robin, got degrees at the University of Georgia. My dad was so excited when I chose Auburn rather than Georgia Tech to get a technical degree. So, I’m a Georgia Bulldog. Go Dawgs. Let’s win the big one.

Score: None given.

Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber

Winner: Georgia

Why: I believe Kirby (Smart) has the experience, not only at UGA, but in his prior coaching stints, that it just gives UGA the edge. They’ve got the experience, and they definitely will be prepared.

Score: 28-21

Cedric Matheny, principal and vice president at T. Dallas Smith Company

Winner: Georgia

Why: When I listen to coach (Kirby) Smart at the end of the game, even though he was excited for the win, one of the things he emphasized was that we did not play well. He kept saying that, and me being a former athlete, whenever a coach says that, you know the next practice is going to be really, really hard. So the expectation going into the next game is that we are not going to make the same mistakes that we did last game, and we’re going to play tough and faster.

Score: 38-21

Brandon Houston, a principal and business unit leader at Trammell Crow Company

Winner: Georgia

Why: While TCU has had a great season, and they definitely surprised the college football world, I think the winner of this game comes down to who is mentally ready. If UGA is mentally ready for the game, I think their additional physical advantage will allow them to beat TCU. There is no doubt in my mind that TCU will be mentally ready for the game and they will win if UGA is not mentally ready.

Score: 31-20

- Nancy Clanton, Zach Hansen, D. Orlando Ledbetter, Tia Mitchell, Doug Roberson, Victoria Rosa, Justin Toscano, Scott Trubey, Lauren Williams and Kelly Yamanouchi contributed to this report.