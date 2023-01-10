Dominant, record-breaking first half by Georgia vs. TCU

If you just watched that insane first half, I’m guessing you will not be shocked to learn Georgia’s 38 points set a record for the most points scored in a first half of a College Football Playoff national championship game.
So far, we have seen utter domination as the Bulldogs are crushing the Horned Frogs with 371 yards of total offense, while also holding the No. 4 scoring offense in the country (41.4 points per game) to seven points.
The Bulldogs are averaging 9.3 yards per play and running away with the national championship.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
