Countdown to national championship game: Stetson Bennett older than these NFL QBs

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett turned 25 years old in October. As he leads the Bulldogs into the national championship game Monday, he is four years older than his TCU counterpart Max Duggan. Both are seniors. Bennett is older than several NFL quarterbacks.
Here’s Bennett compared with several pro quarterbacks:
PROFESSIONAL QBs
Joe Burrow (26): Dec. 10, 1996 – 3rd year in NFL
Lamar Jackson (25): Jan. 7, 1997 – 5th year in NFL
Kyler Murray (25): Aug. 7, 1997 – 4th year in NFL
Stetson Bennett (25): Oct. 29, 1997 - Senior
Tua Tagovailoa (24): March 2, 1998 – 3rd year in NFL
Justin Herbert (24): March 10, 1998 – 3rd year in NFL
Jalen Hurts (24): Aug. 7, 1998 – 3rd year in NFL
Mac Jones (24): Sept. 5, 1998 – 2nd year in NFL
Justin Fields (23): March 5, 1999 – 2nd year in NFL
Zach Wilson (23): Aug. 3, 1999 – 2nd year in NFL
Desmond Ridder (23): Aug. 31, 1999 – 1st year in NFL
Trevor Lawrence (23): Oct. 6, 1999 – 2nd year in NFL
Trey Lance (22): May 9, 2000 – 2nd year in NFL
OTHERS
Here’s Bennett compared with several local professional athletes:
Falcons
AJ Terrell (24): Sept. 23, 1998 – 3rd season in NFL
Kyle Pitts (22): Oct. 6, 2000 – 2nd year in NFL
Braves
Ronald Acuna (25): Dec. 18, 1997 – 5 years in MLB
Spencer Strider (24): Oct. 28, 1998 – 1 year in MLB
Michael Harris (21): March 7, 2001 – 1 year in MLB
Hawks
John Collins (25): Sept. 23, 1997 – 6th NBA season
Trae Young (24): Sept. 19, 1998 – 5th NBA season
De’Andre Hunter (25): Dec. 2, 1997 – 4th NBA season
About the Author
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution