Countdown to national championship game: Stetson Bennett older than these NFL QBs

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett turned 25 years old in October. As he leads the Bulldogs into the national championship game Monday, he is four years older than his TCU counterpart Max Duggan. Both are seniors. Bennett is older than several NFL quarterbacks.

Here’s Bennett compared with several pro quarterbacks:

PROFESSIONAL QBs

Joe Burrow (26): Dec. 10, 1996 – 3rd year in NFL

Lamar Jackson (25): Jan. 7, 1997 – 5th year in NFL

Kyler Murray (25): Aug. 7, 1997 – 4th year in NFL

Stetson Bennett (25): Oct. 29, 1997 - Senior

Tua Tagovailoa (24): March 2, 1998 – 3rd year in NFL

Justin Herbert (24): March 10, 1998 – 3rd year in NFL

Jalen Hurts (24): Aug. 7, 1998 – 3rd year in NFL

Mac Jones (24): Sept. 5, 1998 – 2nd year in NFL

Justin Fields (23): March 5, 1999 – 2nd year in NFL

Zach Wilson (23): Aug. 3, 1999 – 2nd year in NFL

Desmond Ridder (23): Aug. 31, 1999 – 1st year in NFL

Trevor Lawrence (23): Oct. 6, 1999 – 2nd year in NFL

Trey Lance (22): May 9, 2000 – 2nd year in NFL

OTHERS

Here’s Bennett compared with several local professional athletes:

Falcons

AJ Terrell (24): Sept. 23, 1998 – 3rd season in NFL

Kyle Pitts (22): Oct. 6, 2000 – 2nd year in NFL

Braves

Ronald Acuna (25): Dec. 18, 1997 – 5 years in MLB

Spencer Strider (24): Oct. 28, 1998 – 1 year in MLB

Michael Harris (21): March 7, 2001 – 1 year in MLB

Hawks

John Collins (25): Sept. 23, 1997 – 6th NBA season

Trae Young (24): Sept. 19, 1998 – 5th NBA season

De’Andre Hunter (25): Dec. 2, 1997 – 4th NBA season

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

