College Football Playoff rankings: Top six remain same, UGA slips to No. 9

The rankings were unveiled hours after Ohio State’s scheduled game against rival Michigan on Saturday was canceled because of COVID-19 cases within the Wolverines’ program, leaving the Buckeyes ineligible – at least for now -- to play in the Big Ten Championship game.

Ohio State (5-0) is one game short of the six-game minimum set by the Big Ten to be eligible for the league title game. The league could consider changing that benchmark.

Although a conference championship isn’t a prerequisite to make the College Football Playoff, it is one of the selection committee’s considerations. And while the CFP has no predetermined minimum number of games a team must play to reach the playoff, “it is absolutely something we have to talk about and have to consider … because the more games we’re able to watch, the more we’re able to evaluate a team,” committee chairman Gary Barta said last week.

Despite the stability at the top of the rankings, the top three teams will face challenges before the committee sets the playoff field Dec. 20. Alabama will play Florida in the SEC Championship game, while Notre Dame and Clemson will meet in the ACC title game, both Dec. 19.