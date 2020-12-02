College Football Playoff rankings: Top four unchanged, UGA up to No. 8

Just outside the top four in the latest CFP rankings are No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati. Texas A&M is ranked ahead of Florida on the strength of the Aggies’ win over the Gators. The top seven teams are the same as last week.

Rounding out the top 10 this week are Iowa State at No. 9, up four spots from last week, and Miami at No. 10.

Northwestern dropped to No. 14, down from No. 8, as a result of losing its first game of the season (to Michigan State). Undefeated BYU, ranked surprisingly low at No. 14 last week, moved up only one spot to No. 13.

The work of the playoff selection committee is complicated by the varying number of games teams have played amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ohio State, for example, has played less than half as many games as Notre Dame or Clemson and is now within one more cancellation of being ineligible for the Big Ten Championship game.

The committee will re-rank teams each of the next three weeks, culminating Dec. 20 with the ratings that will set the field for the playoff.