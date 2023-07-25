Bulldogs land commitment from nation’s No. 1 inside linebacker

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
42 minutes ago
Georgia’s recruiting haul continued Monday when the nation’s No. 1 linebacker prospect said he will play for the two-time national champions.

Five-star Justin Williams announced his decision on a YouTube channel Monday night.

Williams is from Oak Ridge High School in Texas. He had 105 total tackles, 15 tackles for losses and 8.5 sacks as a junior.

Georgia’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class includes the nation’s No. 1 quarterback (Dylan Raiola), No. 1 cornerback (Ellis Robinson lV) and top linebacker. Williams also considered Oregon strongly.

Williams, who is 6 feet 2 and 215 pounds, also runs track. He holds a 4.6 grade-point average, according to Dawgnation.com.

His high school teammate, defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, has also committed to Georgia.

The AJC's complete coverage on the Bulldogs

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

