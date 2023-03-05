Bulldogs hammer Jackets with six home runs

Georgia junior left-hander Liam Sullivan got the start and pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win and improved to 2-0. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

Georgia’s Connor Tate extended his hitting streak to a career-best 15 games.

“We have a really good lineup, and they have power, and we kept the pressure on every inning,” said Georgia coach Scott Stricklin. “We scored in seven of the nine innings today, and we got home runs throughout the lineup. I thought Liam pitched really well. We have a chance to sweep the series, and I know Georgia Tech will come out ready Sunday.”

The series concludes Sunday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. First pitch is set for 3:02 p.m. The game will be televised by SECN.