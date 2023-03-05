Bulldogs hammer Jackets with six home runs

Georgia blasted six home runs as part of a 15-hit attack to defeat 16th-ranked Georgia Tech 16-6 to clinch the three-game series between state rivals Saturday in front of a Russ Chandler Stadium crowd of 3,394.
The Bulldogs (8-2), who won Friday’s game 7-2, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first. Graduate transfer Will David crushed a solo home run in the second inning, his first as a UGA player and seventh of his college career, to make it 2-0.
Parks Harber hit his team-leading fifth homer for Georgia in the third inning.
The Bulldogs went deep twice in the fourth. Ben Anderson hit his second home run of the year and Charlie Condon launched his third of the year to center field for an 8-2 lead.
Georgia continued to pour it on with a five-run outburst in the seventh. Condon connected for his second home run of the day, a two-run shot to make the score 14-2. In the eighth, freshman Josh Tate delivered a pinch-hit, two-run home run for the first hit of his career and a 16-3 lead.
Georgia junior left-hander Liam Sullivan got the start and pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win and improved to 2-0. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.
Georgia’s Connor Tate extended his hitting streak to a career-best 15 games.
“We have a really good lineup, and they have power, and we kept the pressure on every inning,” said Georgia coach Scott Stricklin. “We scored in seven of the nine innings today, and we got home runs throughout the lineup. I thought Liam pitched really well. We have a chance to sweep the series, and I know Georgia Tech will come out ready Sunday.”
The series concludes Sunday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. First pitch is set for 3:02 p.m. The game will be televised by SECN.
