Bulldogs fall to Vanderbilt, Scottie Pippen Jr. again

Georgia guard Kario Oquendo, left, walks off the court after being injured during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 85-77. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: AP

Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
39 minutes ago

Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 23 points and had a season-high nine assists and Vanderbilt snapped a three-game losing streak, leading from the opening tip to beat Georgia 85-77 on Saturday in Nashville.

Aaron Cook led four Bulldogs into double-digit scoring, finishing with 18 points.

Kario Oquendo and Noah Baumann each scored 15 points and Braelen Bridges contributed 14 points. Baumann led Georgia (6-15, 1-7) with nine rebounds.

Next game: Georgia hosts Arkansas Wednesday.

The Commodores (11-9, 3-5 SEC) completed a regular-season sweep of an SEC opponent for the first time since 2017.

Vanderbilt led by as many as 15 points in the second half after a Pippen layup with less than five minutes to play.

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives to the basket past Georgia defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: AP

The Commodores hit 7 of 11 from 3-point range in the first half and knocked down 12 of 23 overall. Vandy shot 63% from the floor in the first half, hitting 28 of 55 (50.9%) for the game.

Jordan Wright scored 15 points for Vanderbilt, Rodney Chatman and Miles Stute added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Vanderbilt 85, Georgia 77

Georgia head coach Tom Crean yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: AP

Georgia guard Aaron Cook (10) drives between Vanderbilt forward Quentin Millora-Brown, second from left, and guard Trey Thomas (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: AP

Georgia guard Braelen Bridges (23) is defended by Vanderbilt forward Terren Frank (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: AP

Georgia guard Braelen Bridges, center, grabs a rebound between Vanderbilt forward Terren Frank (15) and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Credit: AP

Investigations
