X
Dark Mode Toggle

Bulldogs drop 5th game in a row as regular season closes

Georgia Bulldogs
By News services
54 minutes ago

A late technical foul cost Georgia in a 61-55 loss to South Carolina Saturday in Columbia, S.C. It was the final regular-season game for both teams.

Meechie Johnson scored 18 points and Jacobi Wright had 14 and the pair combined for five free throws in the last 3.6 seconds for the Gamecocks.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Bulldogs

Johnson made 1 of 2 free throws with 7.6 seconds to go for a 56-53 lead for South Carolina, which chose to intentionally foul before the Bulldogs could attempt a tying 3-pointer.

Justin Hill converted the one-and-one for Georgia at 4.6 seconds — giving him 1,001 points for his career — but on the inbounds, as Terry Roberts fouled Wright, Roberts was given a technical for grabbing Wright’s foot after the whistle.

Wright made three of the four free throws to make it 59-55 and Johnson was fouled on the ensuing possession with his free throws at 2.1 seconds making it the biggest lead for either team in the second half.

Hayden Brown scored 13 points for the Gamecocks (11-20, 4-14 SEC), who snapped a three-game losing streak with their first home SEC win. Josh Gray had 11 rebounds and Johnson had seven assists.

Roberts had 14 points for the Bulldogs (16-15, 6-12), who have lost five straight, and Braelen Bridges had 12.

South Carolina 61, Georgia 55

It was a fitting game for teams that will be the 11th (Georgia) and 12th seeds (South Carolina) for opening-round games of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday in Nashville, as well as teams that produced a close first game, won by the Bulldogs 81-78 in overtime to snap a 12-game losing streak in the series.

Johnson’s layup to open the scoring in the second half tied it at 27 and then Georgia scored four. The teams traded baskets before the Gamecocks scored six and from the 16:24 mark neither team would lead by more than two until Johnson’s free throw at 7.6 seconds.

Georgia opens league tournament play against LSU on Wednesday. A win would pit the Bulldogs against Vanderbilt on Thursday.

South Carolina faces Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Boston College Athletics

Georgia Tech closes regular season with win over Boston College1h ago

Credit: AP

Jahmyr Gibbs: Georgia Tech helped ‘make me who I am today’
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Kirby Smart: No culture problem, no policy change as a result of fatal crash

Credit: AP

NASCAR star Chase Elliott of Dawsonville out indefinitely after snowboarding accident
3h ago

Credit: AP

NASCAR star Chase Elliott of Dawsonville out indefinitely after snowboarding accident
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Eddie Rosario believes he’s past the vision issues that derailed his 2022 season
5h ago
The Latest

Broderick Jones addresses Jalen Carter’s ‘character issues’
4h ago
Warren McClendon won’t work out at combine, but will at Georgia’s Pro Day
7h ago
Georgia’s Kelee Ringo runs a 4.36 40-yard dash at NFL combine
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s Carter Center preps for future without founder
Photography club captures hope during pandemic
March food and drink events to check out in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top