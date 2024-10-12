ATHENS — Branson Robinson scored the first touchdown of the game Saturday to give Georgia an early lead. Unfortunately for Robinson, it would be his last significant moment of the game, as he was ruled out in the second quarter with a right knee injury, according to the SEC Network broadcast.

Robinson missed all of last season with a patella tendon injury. Robinson had three rushes for 12 yards against Mississippi State. Robinson returned to the sideline with a brace on his right knee.

Georgia now is without its two bigger backs in this game, with freshman Chauncey Bowens also not dressed out. Bowens’ injury status is unknown.