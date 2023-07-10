Bowers, Lassiter, Van Pran to represent Georgia at SEC Media Days

ATHENS -- Three all-star juniors will represent the Georgia Bulldogs when they make their appearance at SEC Football Media Days next week in Nashville.

Tight end Brock Bowers, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and center Sedrick Van Pran will accompany coach Kirby Smart when Georgia makes its rounds at the Grand Hyatt Nashville next Tuesday. Bowers is a two-time All-American and the Bulldogs leading receiver the last two seasons as the Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships. Van Pran has started Georgia’s last 30 games at center and is a consensus preseason All-SEC selection this year. Lassiter started all 15 games at corner last season, finishing with 39 tackles and a sack.

Georgia’s turn at the podium next week will be on Tuesday morning. The annual media event, being held for the first time this year in Nashville, features all 14 SEC teams making their rounds through with a series of interview venues to talk about the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs have gone 29-1 the last two seasons and claimed back-to-back national championships for the first time in the College Football Playoff era. They are expected to contend for a third consecutive championship this season, a feat not matched since Minnesota did it in the mid-1930s.

2023 Football Media Days attendees

ALABAMA

JC Latham, OL, Junior

Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Junior

Dallas Turner, LB, Junior

ARKANSAS

Landon Jackson, DE, Junior

KJ Jefferson, QB, Senior

Raheim Sanders, RB, Junior

AUBURN

Luke Deal, TE, Senior

Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior

Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior

FLORIDA

Kingsley Eguakun, OL, Junior

Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Junior

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Senior

GEORGIA

Brock Bowers, TE, Junior

Kamari Lassiter, DB, Junior

Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Junior

KENTUCKY

Eli Cox, OL, Senior

Octavious Oxendine, DL, Senior

J.J. Weaver, LB, Senior

LSU

Jayden Daniels, QB, Senior

Josh Williams, RB, Senior

Mekhi Wingo, DT, Junior

OLE MISS

Cedric Johnson, DE, Senior

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Sophomore

Deantre Prince, CB, Senior

MISS. STATE

Jaden Crumedy, DT, Senior

Jo’quavious Marks, RB, Senior

Will Rogers, QB, Senior

MISSOURI

Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Junior

Javon Foster, OL, Senior

Darius Robinson, DL, Senior

SOUTH CAROLINA

Tonka Hemingway, DL, Senior

Kai Kroeger, P, Senior

Spencer Rattler, QB, Senior

TENNESSEE

Joe Milton III, QB, Senior

Omari Thomas, DL, Senior

Jacob Warren, TE, Senior

TEXAS A&M

Fadil Diggs, DL, Junior

McKinnley Jackson, DL, Senior

Ainias Smith, WR, Senior

VANDERBILT