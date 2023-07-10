Bowers, Lassiter, Van Pran to represent Georgia at SEC Media Days

ATHENS -- Three all-star juniors will represent the Georgia Bulldogs when they make their appearance at SEC Football Media Days next week in Nashville.
Tight end Brock Bowers, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and center Sedrick Van Pran will accompany coach Kirby Smart when Georgia makes its rounds at the Grand Hyatt Nashville next Tuesday. Bowers is a two-time All-American and the Bulldogs leading receiver the last two seasons as the Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships. Van Pran has started Georgia’s last 30 games at center and is a consensus preseason All-SEC selection this year. Lassiter started all 15 games at corner last season, finishing with 39 tackles and a sack.
Georgia’s turn at the podium next week will be on Tuesday morning. The annual media event, being held for the first time this year in Nashville, features all 14 SEC teams making their rounds through with a series of interview venues to talk about the upcoming season.
The Bulldogs have gone 29-1 the last two seasons and claimed back-to-back national championships for the first time in the College Football Playoff era. They are expected to contend for a third consecutive championship this season, a feat not matched since Minnesota did it in the mid-1930s.
2023 Football Media Days attendees
ALABAMA
- JC Latham, OL, Junior
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Junior
- Dallas Turner, LB, Junior
ARKANSAS
- Landon Jackson, DE, Junior
- KJ Jefferson, QB, Senior
- Raheim Sanders, RB, Junior
AUBURN
- Luke Deal, TE, Senior
- Elijah McAllister, LB, Senior
- Kameron Stutts, OL, Senior
FLORIDA
- Kingsley Eguakun, OL, Junior
- Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Junior
- Ricky Pearsall, WR, Senior
GEORGIA
- Brock Bowers, TE, Junior
- Kamari Lassiter, DB, Junior
- Sedrick Van Pran, OL, Junior
KENTUCKY
- Eli Cox, OL, Senior
- Octavious Oxendine, DL, Senior
- J.J. Weaver, LB, Senior
LSU
- Jayden Daniels, QB, Senior
- Josh Williams, RB, Senior
- Mekhi Wingo, DT, Junior
OLE MISS
- Cedric Johnson, DE, Senior
- Quinshon Judkins, RB, Sophomore
- Deantre Prince, CB, Senior
MISS. STATE
- Jaden Crumedy, DT, Senior
- Jo’quavious Marks, RB, Senior
- Will Rogers, QB, Senior
MISSOURI
- Kris Abrams-Draine, DB, Junior
- Javon Foster, OL, Senior
- Darius Robinson, DL, Senior
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Tonka Hemingway, DL, Senior
- Kai Kroeger, P, Senior
- Spencer Rattler, QB, Senior
TENNESSEE
- Joe Milton III, QB, Senior
- Omari Thomas, DL, Senior
- Jacob Warren, TE, Senior
TEXAS A&M
- Fadil Diggs, DL, Junior
- McKinnley Jackson, DL, Senior
- Ainias Smith, WR, Senior
VANDERBILT
- Ethan Barr, LB, Senior
- Jaylen Mahoney, S, Senior
- Will Sheppard, WR, Senior
