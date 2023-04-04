X

Beloved strength coach Dave Van Halanger dies

Credit: Brant Sanderlin / bsanderlin@ajc.com

Credit: Brant Sanderlin / bsanderlin@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

ATHENS -- The man best known for bringing the infamous mat drills to Georgia has died.

Dave Van Halanger – known as “Coach Van” to the hundreds of Bulldogs who passed through his strength and conditioning program – died suddenly in Dallas on Sunday, according to an announcement by his family. He was 69.

“It is both with profound sadness and great joy the family of Coach Dave Van Halanger announce his unexpected Homegoing on Palm Sunday,” the family said. “While we knew ‘Coach Van’ best as beloved husband and father, words cannot adequately express the wideness of his love and devotion to our own family and to his athletics family. There is no limit to his positive influence over former student-athletes and coaching colleagues alike.”

Van Halanger followed Mark Richt to Georgia when Richt left Florida State to become the Bulldogs’ head coach in December of 2000. Van Halanger had been with the Seminoles and coach Bobby Bowden since 1983.

“Dave’s positive attitude was very contagious,” Richt said Monday. “He was a big part of our success at Georgia.

Van Halanger brought with him the early-morning, off-season conditioning regimen that combined intense cardiovascular exercises with team-building elements. Richt credited Van Halanger’s “mat drills for the turnaround that resulted in Georgia’s first SEC Championship in 20 years in 2002

“Rest In Peace, Coach Van,” former Georgia player Justin Anderson wrote. “This was one of the best men I’ve ever have the pleasure of meeting and being around. He motivated me so much in college.”

A former West Virginia offensive lineman and team captain, Van Halanger was part of two national championships at FSU and three SEC championships at Georgia. He was named national strength coach of the year in 1993 and ‘99 and was inducted into the strength coach Hall of Fame in 2003.

Van Halanger is survived by his wife, Michele, and children Danielle, Michael, Matthew, Julie and Katelyn.

Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
