Beloved strength coach Dave Van Halanger dies

Dave Van Halanger – known as “Coach Van” to the hundreds of Bulldogs who passed through his strength and conditioning program – died suddenly in Dallas on Sunday, according to an announcement by his family. He was 69.

“It is both with profound sadness and great joy the family of Coach Dave Van Halanger announce his unexpected Homegoing on Palm Sunday,” the family said. “While we knew ‘Coach Van’ best as beloved husband and father, words cannot adequately express the wideness of his love and devotion to our own family and to his athletics family. There is no limit to his positive influence over former student-athletes and coaching colleagues alike.”