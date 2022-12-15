Behind the scenes: Tailgating at Georgia

All season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer has brought you videos before and after Georgia games - Know Your Dawgs. A few of those videos went beyond what happened on the field and captured the pomp and circumstance and daily life of those who work for and cheer for the Bulldogs. She took the viewer behind the scenes.
Over the next few weeks, leading up to Georgia’s appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl national semifinal game against Ohio State, she will take you further behind the scenes with the story behind the most popular videos - from a look inside the locker room, to tailgating to the beloved Uga and more.
We hope you enjoy the peek behind the curtain.
In addition to coaches and players, talking with fans has been one of my favorite parts of our new video routine. I love interacting with y’all, connecting and getting to hear your thoughts and input, and see your personalities.
This video encapsulates that. Thanks to some awesome Georgia fans, we got to show everyone on YouTube how the Bulldogs tailgate on Myers Quad before a game.
What are their essentials? A grill and cold beer (duh) stand out, but you’ll have to watch to find out the rest.
