Behind the scenes: Georgia’s season in review

All season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer has brought you videos before and after Georgia games - Know Your Dawgs. A few of those videos went beyond what happened on the field and captured the pomp and circumstance and daily life of those who work for and cheer for the Bulldogs. She took the viewer behind the scenes.
Over the next few weeks, leading up to Georgia’s appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl national semifinal game against Ohio State, she will take you further behind the scenes with the story behind the most popular videos - from a look inside the locker room, to tailgating to the beloved Uga and more.
We hope you enjoy the peek behind the curtain.
Props to our stellar videographer Ryon, who did the heavy-lifting on this one. I simply summarized Georgia’s second consecutive 12-0 season, the first time in school history the Bulldogs have accomplished that feat, in my best documentary voice.
Heading into the playoffs, I hope you savor reliving what has been an awesome regular season to watch and cover. Our first few months making these videos has been a blast, and I hope y’all will continue to enjoy them throughout the postseason!
