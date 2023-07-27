College football countdown - 30 days: ACC wraps up media days

Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

One month from today there will be college football.

ACC Kickoff concludes with Day 3 in Charlotte today.

Here is the schedule:

*North Carolina coach Mack Brown with players quarterback Drake Maye, linebacker Cedric Gray and tight end John Copenhaver from 10-10:30 a.m.

*Clemson coach Dabo Swinney with players quarterback Cade Klubnik, offensive lineman Will Putnam and defensive tackle Tyler Davis from 11-11:30 a.m.

*Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson with players quarterback Mitch Griffis, offensive lineman Michael Jurgens and linebacker Chase Jones from 12:45-1:15 p.m.

*Boston College coach Jeff Hafley with players quarterback Emmett Morehead, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany from 1:30-2 p.m.

*North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren with players quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Payton Wilson and cornerback Aydan White from 2:30-3 p.m.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.