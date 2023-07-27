College football countdown - 30 days: ACC wraps up media days

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Sports
By AJC Sports
29 minutes ago
Follow along daily as we count down to a new season Aug. 26.

One month from today there will be college football.

ACC Kickoff concludes with Day 3 in Charlotte today.

Here is the schedule:

*North Carolina coach Mack Brown with players quarterback Drake Maye, linebacker Cedric Gray and tight end John Copenhaver from 10-10:30 a.m.

*Clemson coach Dabo Swinney with players quarterback Cade Klubnik, offensive lineman Will Putnam and defensive tackle Tyler Davis from 11-11:30 a.m.

*Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson with players quarterback Mitch Griffis, offensive lineman Michael Jurgens and linebacker Chase Jones from 12:45-1:15 p.m.

*Boston College coach Jeff Hafley with players quarterback Emmett Morehead, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany from 1:30-2 p.m.

*North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren with players quarterback Brennan Armstrong, linebacker Payton Wilson and cornerback Aydan White from 2:30-3 p.m.

*Return each day until the start of the college football season for more information and news to know as we gear up for another campaign.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

