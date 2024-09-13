Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams

Are you ready for some football?
Well, you’ll get plenty of it this weekend. Along with baseball, basketball and soccer.
Local sports fans will have plenty to choose from over the next four days. Here’s the rundown:
Friday
Game 1 of a four-game series between Braves and Dodgers at Truist Park, 7:20
Dream vs. Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m., Gateway Center in College Park.
Week 6 of high school football throughout the state of Georgia
Saturday
No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at home vs. VMI (3:30 p.m.); Georgia State at home vs. Vanderbilt (7 p.m.)
Nashville vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sunday
Ken Sugiura from Washington as former Falcons coach Dan Quinn makes his home debut vs. Giants
Monday
Final game of Braves-Dodgers series
And of course, Falcons-Eagles on the national stage of “Monday Night Football.” Let’s hope you’re ready for some football – and much more – this weekend.
