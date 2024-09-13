Sports

Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks with defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97), wide receiver Arian Smith (11) and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) before their game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart walks with defensive lineman Warren Brinson (97), wide receiver Arian Smith (11) and defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) before their game against Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Are you ready for some football?

Well, you’ll get plenty of it this weekend. Along with baseball, basketball and soccer.

Local sports fans will have plenty to choose from over the next four days. Here’s the rundown:

Friday

Game 1 of a four-game series between Braves and Dodgers at Truist Park, 7:20

Dream vs. Washington Mystics, 7:30 p.m., Gateway Center in College Park.

Week 6 of high school football throughout the state of Georgia

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at home vs. VMI (3:30 p.m.); Georgia State at home vs. Vanderbilt (7 p.m.)

Nashville vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sunday

Ken Sugiura from Washington as former Falcons coach Dan Quinn makes his home debut vs. Giants

Monday

Final game of Braves-Dodgers series

And of course, Falcons-Eagles on the national stage of “Monday Night Football.” Let’s hope you’re ready for some football – and much more – this weekend.

