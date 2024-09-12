Georgia State’s Jyron Gilmore glad he stuck around

Gilmore, a junior, has earned the starting job at the nickel position on defense. And in last week’s 24-21 win over Chattanooga, he came up with an interception with 58 seconds remaining that secured the outcome. He also was credited with three tackles.

“The whole process, it was a lot of ups and downs,” Gilmore said. “In that time, I had to really rely on my faith in God. I knew that I was here for a reason. Sometimes I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, so I had to pray to God that He’ll get me through it.”

Gilmore said he never considered jumping back in the transfer portal. He had spent two seasons playing at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, located halfway between Nashville and Knoxville, about 90 minutes away from both.

“It was a smaller town and just being able to play football in a bigger city, that was always a dream of mine, to be on a bigger stage,” said Gilmore, who grew up in the rural town of Citra, Florida, north of Ocala.

Gilmore deflected any individual praise about the interception, one of three takeaways for the GSU defense.

“I just feel like that was something that I had the chance to do for my brothers,” he said “And I feel like any other 10 men on the field could have done the same thing. It was just me that it happened to be.”

The defense will need to be back on its game at 7 p.m. Saturday when Vanderbilt visits Center Parc Stadium. (TV - ESPN-Plus; Radio – WRAS-FM 88.5, WGTJ-FM 97.5) It marks the first time Georgia State has hosted an opponent from the SEC.

The Commodores are 2-0 for the first time since 1943. They feature a huge offensive line and double-threat quarterback Diego Pavia, a transfer from New Mexico State who produced 294 yards and three touchdowns in the opening win over Virginia Tech.

“We’re definitely going to have to play our best to stay in this football game,” Georgia State coach Dell McGee said. “You know that’s the challenge to our guys this week, just making sure we play up to our standard and play the very best so you don’t have any regrets as an individual.”

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea has gone out of his way to make sure his team understands the challenge it faces.

“Georgia State is notorious for challenging Power Five and SEC teams,” Lea said. “We have to be mature and focus on things that matter most.”

GSU’s lone win against a Power Four opponent came in 2019 at Tennessee. The Panthers have a 1-16 record against Power Four teams but put a scare into South Carolina and North Carolina in 2022 (the only other Power Four team to visit Center Parc Stadium), and Auburn in 2021.

Georgia State has been balanced on offense and defense through the first two weeks. The Panthers (1-1) rank No. 8 in the Sun Belt in rushing (151.5 yards) and No. 7 in passing (224 yards per game). The defense is No. 7 against the run (150.5) and No. 11 against the pass (253).

Freddie Brock (134 yards) and Colorado transfer Sy’veon Wilkerson (84 yards) are the top running backs. Coastal Carolina transfer C.J. Beasley, who has been working through a hamstring strain, has been practicing and could see action this week.

Quarterback Christian Veilleux has thrown for 440 yards and three touchdowns and ranks No. 6 in the conference.

This week’s game will be a good barometer of where the program stands before it begins conference play Sept. 28 against rival Georgia Southern at Center Parc Stadium.

“I’m excited to have Vandy come here, and I’m really excited to see our guys perform against a very good opponent,” McGee said.