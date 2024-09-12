Weekend Preview: Top 10 Georgia high school games of Week 5

Last meeting: Buford won 48-0 in the first round of the 2020 Class 6A playoffs.

Things to know: This will be the first regular-season game ever played at Douglas County between top-five teams from the same classification. The winner, weighed against the outcome of No. 1 Carrollton’s game with Gainesville, could have a case for No. 1. Buford’s lone loss came to national top-10 Milton 13-10 in the opener. The Wolves tore apart No. 7 Roswell of Class 5A 52-17 last week. Douglas County beat Hughes, the No. 5 team in 5A, 21-14. Buford sports 10 seniors who are committed to major Division I schools. That’s believed to be a state record. Dayton Raiola, with 416 passing yards, leads a balanced offense. LB A.J. Holloway (South Carolina) and LB Bryce Perry-Wright (four-star junior) have stood out on a stacked defense. Douglas County is elite at the skill positions with QB D.J. Bourdeaux and wide receivers Aaron Gregory, Devin Carter and James Johnson, all Georgia Power 100 players, but the Tigers are averaging 319.3 rushing yards per game led by Zamarcus Lindley’s total of 510. LB Mike Hastie, committed to West Virginia, is the leading tackler. Douglas County is 2-6 all-time vs. No. 1 teams, its last win coming in 1972 against Woodward Academy.

East Paulding at Rome

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Barron Stadium, Rome

Records, rankings: East Paulding is 3-0 overall, 0-0 in Region 5-5A and unranked; Rome is 0-2, 0-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Rome won 48-7 in 2021.

Things to know: East Paulding broke a five-year playoff drought last season, but just as things were looking up, the Raiders lost their two-year head coach, Chris Hirschfield, to an unexpected resignation in May. The Raiders turned to their offensive coordinator, veteran coach Van Spence, and they’re surprisingly 3-0 and only slightly trailing Rome as the front-runner to win this region. Rome is a five-point favorite in this game, and no other region foe is within three touchdowns of the two, according to the Maxwell Ratings. East Paulding has avenged losses to Hiram and North Paulding this season. Spence’s son, freshman Bode Spence, is getting time at quarterback with a senior, Chantz Bouknight, and they’ve thrown for 470 yards and three touchdowns apiece. Bouknight has rushed for 347 yards at 14.5 yards per clip with five touchdowns. LB Quatorius Walker is committed to Marshall. Rome is coming off a 33-29 loss to No. 1 Toombs County of Class A Division I. A muffed kickoff got Rome behind 27-9, and a comeback fell short. Rome’s other loss came against another No. 1 team, Carrollton of 6A. Rome canceled its opener against Creekside because of a rollover bus crash that injured up to 15 offensive players. All are healthy now. Rome hopes to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2014. Rome coach John Reid has never been 0-3 in his 23-year career. He is 5-0 against East Paulding, where the Tennessee native began his Georgia career in 2006.

Fitzgerald at Brooks County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Veterans Stadium, Quitman

Records, rankings: Fitzgerald is 1-1 and No. 6 in Class A Division I; Brooks County is 2-1 and No. 3 in A Division II.

Last meeting: Brooks County won 28-24 in 2019.

Things to know: These south Georgia powers met as region rivals each season from 2006 to 2019, with each team winning seven times. This is their first meeting since. Fitzgerald lost its opener to Irwin County 19-13, then beat Crisp County 25-7. Fitzgerald’s defense has allowed only two touchdowns. Two others scored on turnovers. In the Irwin loss, Fitzgerald led in total yards 230-113. QB Wilson Davis, a returning starter, suffered a broken collar bone in that game, and Matthew Cowan and Victor Copeland have been filling in for him. Against Crisp, Fitzgerald rarely passed (not unusual) and rushed for 236 yards with no individual back over 65 (also not unusual). Brooks County has beaten Cook 45-14 and Worth County 26-7 after losing to Thomasville 35-12 in the opener. Chris Cole rushed for more than 150 yards in both victories. Natavion Burrus threw for three touchdowns in each. George Lamons had five TD receptions in those games.

Gainesville at Carrollton

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Grisham Stadium, Carrollton

Records, rankings: Gainesville is 3-0 and No. 2 in Class 5A; Carrollton is 4-0 and No. 1 in 6A.

Last meeting: Carrollton won 41-6 in the first round of the 2006 Class 3A playoffs.

Things to know: Gainesville ranks third and Carrollton seventh in all-time victories among Georgia programs, though the two have met only twice, with Carrollton winning playoff games in 2004 and 2006. Both are city schools that have some of the best facilities in the state. Carrollton is 4-0 with victories over two top-10 teams (Woodward Academy 24-14, Rome 44-22). Julian Lewis is 71-of-90 passing for 1,034 yards and 18 touchdowns. His career touchdown-to-interception numbers are 114-to-5. RB Kimauri Farmer has 447 yards and five touchdowns from scrimmage. Ryan Mosely has 309 yards receiving and six touchdowns. Carrollton’s secondary of stars includes top-100 junior national recruits Dorian Barney and Zelus Hicks, Southern Cal-committed Shamar Arnoux, and Antonio Cromartie Jr., the son of an NFL great and the team’s leading overall tackler. Gainesville has won easily over solid competition, including Westlake, which went down 41-7 in the Red Elephants’ most recent game. Kharim Hughley is 46-of-79 passing for 811 yards and five touchdowns. Carmelo Byrd has rushed for 299 yards. Shane King (Troy commit), Jeremiah Ware (Georgia Southern) and Taz Smith each have at least one 100-yard receiving game. Xavier Griffin, a 6-4, 210-pounder committed to Southern Cal, is 247Sports’ No. 1 LB prospect nationally among juniors.

Jefferson at North Oconee

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Titan Stadium, Bogart

Records, rankings: Jefferson is 3-1 and No. 2 in Class 3A; North Oconee is 3-0 and No. 5 in 4A.

Last meeting: North Oconee won 11-6 in 2021.

Things to know: This is the weekend’s top game in northeast Georgia. North Oconee has beaten Dalton, Oconee County and Clarke Central by an average score of 33-8. In last week’s game against Clarke Central, Harrison Faulkner was 18-of-25 passing for 301 yards and four touchdowns. He’s the son of Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Landon Roldan had eight receptions for 196 yards and four touchdowns and scored on a 5-yard run in that game. He’s committed to Georgia. Jefferson lost its opener to Marist 23-7, then defeated Jackson County, Clarke Central and Stephens County by an average score of 42-15. Jefferson’s top players are QB Gavin Markey (552 yards passing, 159 rushing), Kelan Butler (team-leading four sacks, committed to Georgia State) and LB/RB Rett Hemphill (team-leading 25 solo tackles, two interceptions). Hemphill scored three offensive touchdowns with 130 yards from scrimmage on five touches last week. Jefferson coach Travis Noland is 4-1 all-time against North Oconee’s Tyler Aurandt, all games while Noland was Oconee County’s coach. In the last meeting between these teams, North Oconee upset then-No. 1 Jefferson. Jefferson QB Malaki Starks, now an All-America safety at Georgia, was returning from injury and was held to 12 rushing yards and 1-of-8 passing.

Lee County at Colquitt County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium, Moultrie

Records, rankings: Lee County is 3-0 and No. 3 in Class 5A; Colquitt County is 2-1 and No. 10 in 6A.

Last meeting: Colquitt County won 37-20 in 2023.

Things to know: Lee County is 0-12 all-time against Colquitt County, with most of those games played before Lee became a prominent force statewide. This is the teams’ fourth straight meeting when both are ranked. In the 2023 game, Lee County led 409-265 in total yards but lost three turnovers and had more than 100 penalty yards. Ousmane Kromah rushed for 179 yards. Kromah, an AJC Super 11 player, is back while most of Colquitt’s offensive weapons have graduated. Kromah has rushed for 377 yards, averaging 10.2 per carry. Weston Bryan, a three-year starter committed to Georgia Southern, has thrown for 509 yards. Lee County’s closest game has been a 45-28 victory over Warner Robins. Colquitt lost to fourth-ranked North Gwinnett 14-3 in its last outing. North Gwinnett then scored 37 in a victory against another top-10 team, Mill Creek, so Colquitt is up to speed defensively, but its offense is having the growing pains expected of a team that starts a freshman quarterback, Cohen Lawson, and that graduated two top-100 national players (WR Ny Carr, TE Landen Thomas) and a three-year starting QB (Neko Fann). The 2023 offensive juggernaut averaged 238 yards passing and 198 rushing per game. The current team averages 110 and 176, respectively.

Milton at Blessed Trinity

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blessed Trinity Stadium, Roswell

Records, rankings: Milton is 3-0 and No. 1 in Class 5A; Blessed Trinity is 3-0 and No. 4 in 4A.

Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Things to know: Blessed Trinity scored a 23-21 victory over a reigning state champion, Prince Avenue Christian, in its last outing Aug. 30. The Titans will fly nearer the sun this week against another 2023 champ, one from a much higher classification. Milton of Class 5A is ranked No. 3 in MaxPreps’ national poll behind Mater Dei of California and St. John Bosco of California. This will be a big test for Blessed Trinity’s defense, which allows 55.7 rushing yards and 109.7 passing yards per game. Milton’s offense averages twice that – 164.3 rushing and 219.3 passing. Luke Nickel (committed to Miami) is 39-of-61 passing for 599 yards and five touchdowns. T.J. Lester (Eastern Kentucky) has rushed for 393 yards. All-state targets Ethan Barbour (11-213-1) and C.J. Wiley (12-199-2) are the leading receivers. Barber is committed to Georgia, Wiley to Florida State. LB Hayden Tumminia lead the team in tackles. Blessed Trinity’s most conspicuous player is sophomore David Jacobs, who leads the team by large margins in solo tackles (21) and tackles for losses (10). Ahmontae Pitts has 311 yards rushing and 111 receiving. Brooks Goodman is 29-of-49 passing for 362 yards.

Monroe Area at Walnut Grove

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Grove, Walnut Grove

Records, rankings: Monroe Area is 2-0 and No. 5 in Class 3A; Walnut Grove is 3-0 and unranked in 4A.

Last meeting: Monroe Area won 35-0 in 2021.

Things to know: This game might be called the Walton County championship. Both beat county rival Loganville by nearly identical scores (Walnut Grove 48-19, Monroe Area 49-20). Monroe Area has won the past six games in the series, none particularly close. Monroe Area is averaging 352.5 rushing yards in its two games. Forrest Ross has completed 13-of-21 passes, and four have gone for touchdowns. He’s rushed for 177 yards. Jitt Carr has rushed for 449 yards, including 335 against Loganville. Monroe Area has not played since Aug. 23. The Sept. 6 game with Apalachee was canceled because of the Sept. 4 school shooting there. Walnut Grove, seeking its first 4-0 start in its 16-season history, is just as run-stubborn as Monroe Area. The Warriors’ Emadd Howard led the state in rushing through three games with 603 yards and 11 touchdowns. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards the previous two seasons. Sophomore QB Bill Hendrix is 17-of-22 passing for 156 yards and has rushed for 137 yards. The most highly recruited player in this game is Walnut Grove’s Nicholas Smith, a 6-5, 275-pound defensive lineman committed to Kentucky.

Savannah Christian at Fellowship Christian

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bob Lord Field, Roswell

Records, rankings: Savannah Christian is 4-0 and No. 1 in Class 3A-A private; Fellowship Christian is 2-1 and No. 4 in 3A-A private.

Last meeting: Savannah Christian won 35-14 in the second round of the 2018 Class A Private playoffs.

Things to know: Fellowship Christian has played No. 2 Hebron Christian and lost 38-13. That came after a stirring victory over No. 1 Bowdon of Class A Division II in the opener. The Paladins can reassure themselves with a good showing here. They have four standout players. QB Jonathan Granby has passed for 360 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 218 and three touchdowns. C.J. Givers has rushed for 225 yards. OL/DL Josh Petty (committed to Georgia Tech) starts both ways and has four tackles for losses and two sacks. WR/DB Evan Haynes (North Carolina) returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and had two TD receptions among his six catches for 114 yards in last week’s 38-13 victory over Osborne. Savannah Christian is averaging 298.5 rushing yards per game. Zo Smalls (Charleston Southern) has rushed for 613 yards and 11 touchdowns. Blaise Thomas is 25-of-39 passing for 241 yards. AJC Super 11 DL Elijah Griffin has eight tackles for losses. LaDamion Guyton, an edge rusher that 247Sports rates as the No. 4 sophomore prospect nationally, has 6.5 tackles for losses. ATH Jaden Miles is the leading tackler and has contributed 232 all-purpose yards.

Valdosta at South Gwinnett

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Richard Snell Community Stadium, Snellville

Records, rankings: Valdosta is 4-0 and No. 9 in Class 6A; South Gwinnett is 3-0 and unranked in 6A.

Last meeting: Valdosta won 41-7 in the 1998 Class 4A quarterfinals.

Things to know: This is a 250-mile trip for Valdosta, which hopes the road work will pay off after a promising 2023 team lost at Carrollton in the Class 7A second round. Todd Robinson is 62-of-86 passing for 730 yards and eight touchdowns. His 72.1% completion percentage is perhaps the nation’s best among four-star RB prospects. He’s committed to Georgia. He has rushed for 214 yards. Sophomore Deron Foster has run for 402 yards and seven touchdowns. Four receivers have at least 10 catches, 100 yards and a touchdown. WR/RET Eli Lewis has 375 all-purpose yards. South Gwinnett coach Bryan Lamar says this is his best team in his four seasons in Snellville. Last year’s team was 5-5 with a late-season victory over then-No. 7 Newton. Xavier “Deuce” Butler, at 5 feet, 8 inches, 165 pounds, has passed for 350 yards and run for 235. Eric Ramey II has 300 yards rushing, 77 receiving. South Gwinnett fields three major Division I prospects. LB Jaiden Braker, a speedy 6-4, 215-pounder, is an SMU commit with 4.5 tackles for losses and offers in the past two weeks from Georgia and Alabama. The Comets’ other major D-I players are WR Jackson Cooper (Kansas) and DE/OLB Jalen Shivers (LSU).

