Wiley stands out for Atlanta United in first MLS start

Wiley, 17, earned a penalty kick that wasn’t converted by Marcelino Moreno, and created four chances, second most on the team, in 74 minutes.

“He impacted the game exactly as I designed,” Pineda told reporters. “He did everything I asked him to do. I think he was good in the final third, his crosses and also having a hand in creating the penalty kick. I think he’s someone with a very bright future.”