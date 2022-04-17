ajc logo
Wiley stands out for Atlanta United in first MLS start

Atlanta United defender Caleb Wiley (right) dribbles the ball during the match against Cincinnati FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States on Saturday April 16, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Caleb Wiley was a standout in his first start for Atlanta United in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Cincinnati, according to manager Gonzalo Pineda and his teammates.

Wiley, 17, earned a penalty kick that wasn’t converted by Marcelino Moreno, and created four chances, second most on the team, in 74 minutes.

“He impacted the game exactly as I designed,” Pineda told reporters. “He did everything I asked him to do. I think he was good in the final third, his crosses and also having a hand in creating the penalty kick. I think he’s someone with a very bright future.”

Wiley signed with the club as Homegrown before the season after coming up through the team’s academy.

Saturday’s start was his fourth appearance this season.

His best moment in the match may have been a step-over dribble that froze his defender, and led to the cross that resulted in a handball and penalty kick.

“The kid is 17 years old and tearing up defenses in MLS,” fullback Andrew Gutman told reporters. “It’s crazy to see. When I first came to Atlanta, there was a lot of hype around him but I didn’t know who he was, and all through training you can just see that this kid is special and he’s got something different that a lot of people don’t have and tonight he played with a lot of confidence and I thought he did terrific.”

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

