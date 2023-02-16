What was learned about Atlanta United vs. Toluca

The team will play its final friendly Saturday at St. Louis. It will open its MLS season against San Jose on Feb. 25 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here are more things learned about Atlanta United versus Toluca:

1. Luiz Araujo has something to prove. His goal, a left-footed shot from close range into the lower right corner, was his fifth this preseason. That’s one more goal than he scored last season. Another shot from close range was saved. He finished with five shots, three on target, in 45 minutes.

Pineda said Araujo looks more like the Araujo from 2021, when Pineda was hired that summer.

“When I first got here, I think he had similar intentions and desire, and he’s into the game,” Pineda said. “He’s not distracted, now really sees in every training session 100% focus, and I like that, too.”

Pineda said Araujo’s defense also is improving, and that’s forming a good partnership with Lennon.

“I hope this is just the starting point,” Pineda said.

2. The lapses. The drops in focus aren’t a problem exclusive to this preseason. That problem dates to 2020, pre-Pineda.

But this preseason, Pineda noted that it happened against Cruz Azul, resulting in a free kick and goal, and against Chattanooga.

Pineda said he hopes that the return of veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan and Miles Robinson, who were held out Wednesday, will help.

“I need all of the players to learn from these lessons,” Pineda said.

Centerback JuanJo Purata said fixing the issue is done simply by working hard in every training session.

3. Injuries. Left wing Caleb Wiley had a visible knot above his left eye after he was slammed into by Juan Gamboa, who received a yellow card. Wiley was examined and reentered the game. He said he’s never had a concussion and that the team’s medical staff was going to continue to monitor him. He said he remembers the play.

Striker Machop Chol was subbed out just before the end of the first half after experiencing a sensation in his left hamstring. He was replaced by Jackson Conway, who played the rest of the match.

Midfielder Ajani Fortune played his first minutes this preseason in the second half. He was credited with an assist on Brennan’s goal.

Pineda said that free-agent signee Derrick Etienne likely will play his first minutes at St. Louis.

4. The central midfield. As was the case against Chattanooga, the central midfield pairing of Matheus Rossetto and Franco Ibarra struggled to control the tempo against Toluca. After Atlanta United dominated the first 10 minutes, Toluca kept most of the play in Atlanta United’s end of the pitch.

Pineda said it’s unfair to say that Rossetto and Ibarra struggled because he said defense is a team concept. Rossetto had 29 touches and completed 90.5% of his passes. Ibarra had 35 touches and completed 96.6% of his passes. Each created one chance.

Pineda said there were some moments when Rossetto should have been higher up the field to give Ibarra more space.

“Overall, I think they’re doing better compared to the first couple of days,” Pineda said.

5. The other kids. Homegrown signee Noah Cobb started at centerback beside Purata in place of Robinson.

Cobb, 17 years old, said it was a great experience and that he learned a lot.

“In the heat of the moment and the atmosphere, stuff can move faster than it does on the training pitch,” Cobb said. “And sometimes your head can go a little bit, but it’s just talking with the guys, staying together.”

Pineda said that Cobb will learn.

“I think I would love to have played in my career, at 17, these type of games ... against one of the best teams in Mexico,” Pineda said. “I mean, it’s a fantastic experience for all of them. And I think Noah was up to the standard that we want.”

He mentioned one moment when Cobb hurried to take a free kick rather than waiting and letting the team get organized.

“Yes, we want to attack, but we don’t want to be naive in the way we attack, so we need to control the moments of the game,” Pineda said. “That takes time as well as experience.”

Purata said he thinks Cobb had a good game and that he works hard. Cobb had 36 touches and completed 93.1% of his passes.

Brennan, 17, is another young player who stood out. His goal, a right-footed shot into the left corner, gave Atlanta United a 3-2 lead in the 53rd minute. He has been complimented consistently by Pineda this preseason.

Brennen said the hope is to earn a Homegrown contract. He is committed to play at South Carolina, now coached by Tony Annan, Atlanta United’s former academy director.

“I just want to keep working hard, show myself off as much as I can,” he said.

