Weekly rankings: Wait, players had careers before and after Atlanta United?

Hector Villalba’s MLS goal of the year against Orlando in 2017 and Josef Martinez’s against New England in 2022. Brad Guzan’s MLS save of the year against Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips in 2017. Jeff Larentowicz’s thunderous volley against Club America in the 2019 Campeones Cup. That’s off the top of my head.

But some of those who wore the Five Stripes were pretty good before they joined Atlanta United and/or after their careers took another step.

What were some of their best performances in high-pressure matches for the other teams that play soccer?

Quentin Westberg

This one probably hurt a few of Five Stripes fans, but there’s no denying that Westberg’s performance against Atlanta United in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals really was good.

It sounds simple, but all Atlanta United had to do was defeat Toronto and it would have hosted the MLS Cup for the second consecutive year.

But it couldn’t do enough to beat Westberg, who now is a backup goalkeeper with Atlanta United.

Atlanta United jumped to a 1-0 lead on a goal by Julian Gressel in the fourth minute. Seven minutes later, Martinez was fouled in Toronto’s box. Josef Martinez stepped up to take the penalty kick. If successful, Atlanta United would have had a 2-0 lead and the likely victory.

Martinez had not yet had a penalty kick saved in MLS.

Facing the supporters’ end, Martinez took a couple of steps back and to his left, ran up to the ball and, instead of doing his customary hop, instead went ahead a hit low hard shot to Westberg’s right. Martinez didn’t hit it far enough to the right. Westberg made the save.

Toronto tied the score a few minutes later and won it with a late goal.

Atlanta United took 19 shots in the game, putting five on goal. Westberg saved four, including the penalty kick.

Honorable mention for Westberg: He was in goal for the U.S. in its 1-0 win against Argentina in the U20 World Cup in 2005 in Holland.

Josh Cohen

Before he signed with Atlanta United before the 2024 season, Cohen went from playing in the USL to playing for Maccabi Haifi in Israel.

He played well enough to help Haifi qualify for the Champions League, which was an amazing accomplishment.

On May 16, 2023, Haifi hosted Juventus in a group-stage match in the tournament. Juventus needed a win to improve its chances of advancing to the knockout rounds. Failing to advance would have been a disaster for the Italian superclub.

Juventus entered the match with three points from three matches, Haifi with none from three. Juventus’ three points had come from a victory against Haifi in their first meeting. The other teams in their group were Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica.

Haifi took a lead in the seventh minute and scored again a few minutes before halftime.

Juventus turned up its pressure, but Cohen made the result stand up with five saves. Juventus finished with 10 shots.

Pity Martinez

Reports were circulating for weeks that Martinez was going to be sold by River Plate to Atlanta United as soon as the transfer window opened in January 2019.

But first, River Plate had a few important matches to play.

The biggest, of course, was the second leg of the Copa Libertadores final against rivals Boca Junior. The match was going to be played at the famed Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

The two teams tied 2-2 in the first leg in Buenos Aires.

The bus carrying Boca Juniors players was mobbed by River Plate supporters as it approached the stadium for the second leg. The match was postponed and moved to Spain for safety reasons. It was the first time that a Copa Libertadores final was held outside South America.

Boca scored first in the second leg to take a 3-2 aggregate lead. River Plate answered in the second half to force the match into extra time.

River Plate scored again in the 109th minute to take a 4-3 lead and put pressure on Boca Juniors.

Boca Juniors hit the post with a shot late in the game. River Plate broke with the ball. Martinez took a pass just inside Boca Juniors’ half and scored into an empty goal to secure the title.

Martinez was named the man of the match after creating seven chances and taking three shots.

Martinez announced after the match that he was joining Atlanta United.

Michael Parkhurst

It’s difficult to pick one moment from Parkhurst’s career because he accomplished a lot before he joined Atlanta United for its inaugural season.

He helped New England win the 2007 U.S. Open Cup. He went to Europe and helped Nordsjælland in Denmark win the Danish Cup for the first time and then defend it in 2010-11 season. The team followed that by winning the league and securing a spot in the Champions League for the 2012-13 season. He also helped the U.S. win the Gold Cup in 2007 and ‘13.

But there is one moment that Parkhurst likely will be remembered for the most before he helped Atlanta United win the MLS Cup in 2018 and the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019. That would be his goal, the only goal he scored in 330 regular-season and playoff appearances in MLS.

And it wasn’t just any goal.

Parkhurst took the ball 60 yards from Toronto’s goal and blasted a shot that sailed over Kenny Stamatopolous’ head to secure a 2-2 draw Oct. 20, 2007.

