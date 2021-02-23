Three Atlanta United players make Olympics preliminary roster

The U.S. will play Costa Rica on March 18 at Jalisco Stadium in Mexico, the Dominican Republic on March 21 at Akron Stadium, and Mexico on March 14 at Jalisco Stadium. All the games are in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Robinson has three appearances for the U.S. men’s national team. Bello has one and Lennon none, but he has 20 appearances for youth national teams.