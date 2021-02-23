X

Three Atlanta United players make Olympics preliminary roster

United States defender Miles Robinson (12) passes a ball in front of Trinidad and Tobago forward Ryan Telfer (7) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Three Atlanta United players, centerback Miles Robinson and fullbacks Brooks Lennon and George Bello, were named to the preliminary roster for the U.S. Under-23 team that will attempt to qualify for the Olympics.

The U.S. will play Costa Rica on March 18 at Jalisco Stadium in Mexico, the Dominican Republic on March 21 at Akron Stadium, and Mexico on March 14 at Jalisco Stadium. All the games are in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Robinson has three appearances for the U.S. men’s national team. Bello has one and Lennon none, but he has 20 appearances for youth national teams.

