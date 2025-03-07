The Brewhouse Cafe in Little Five Points voted best soccer bar in U.S.

Men in Blazers is an independent, soccer-focused media company that has a TV show that airs on Peacock and a podcast, among other offerings. Bennett also pens a weekly newsletter, “The Raven.” Men in Blazers was previously in Atlanta for shows in 2018, ‘19, ‘22 and last year.

The contest started in September as part of a campaign with one of Men in Blazers’ sponsors. The voting took place with an online form. Bars that were included in the voting were added to an online bar guide for soccer fans to reference whenever they travel. More than 23,000 votes were cast and more than 1,600 bars received a vote.

“We were blown away by the response to our call to uncover America’s Greatest Soccer Bar,” Bennett wrote in an email. “The goal with this was to do for soccer bars what Michelin has done for restaurants. The thousands of votes that poured in from all 50 states are a testament the role the American soccer bar has played in the growth of the game in our nation. A place where American fans who have fallen fast and hard for the game of football ritually commune at the crack of dawn and form passionate, accepting, joyous cultures.

“The bars have become a place of refuge for a passionate subculture. Early risers, many of whom get up earlier at the weekend to watch the teams they love than they do during the work week. Portals in time where America’s distinct and singular soccer cultures collide and coalesce with those from thousands of miles away. Step into one, and for 90 magical minutes, Boston or Cincinnati or Los Angeles can resemble Barcelona Turin or Liverpool.”

The top 10 finalists in the competition were announced in December. Criteria included “showing games in authentic atmospheres.”

The other nine finalists were: A.J. Hudson’s in Chicago, Amsterdam Tavern in St. Louis, Black Hart in St. Paul, Minnesota, Bluefoot Bar & Lounge in San Diego, Football Factory in New York, Goal PDX in Portland, Oregon, The Londoner in Addison, Texas, The Queen Vic in Washington, D.C. and Villa Capri in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

The Brewhouse Cafe opened in 1997 and shows soccer matches from around the world.

“It is little surprise that the winner is in Atlanta,” Bennett wrote. “A city that, when the Mercedes-Benz (Stadium) is full, can feel like the beating heart of football in our nation. The Brewhouse is such a special, passionate place. I have been there — to witness the connection the crowd feels for each other is palpable. It is a shining example of all that is good about a soccer bar. A place of connection and bonding, of winning and losing. a unique setting where Atlantans can forge memories of their club’s greatest moments, no matter whom they support.

“We cannot wait to fly in and mark the award by taping a special show — a live taping of our podcast with Rory Smith — and take questions from the crowd, live and in person. To raise a beer in the Brewhouse is to feel alive and celebrate all that is good about the game in our nation.”