When is Atlanta hosting its FIFA Club World Cup 2025 games?

Atlanta is hosting FIFA Club World Cup 2025 games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this June and July.

Chelsea vs. LAFC was Monday. Inter Miami vs. Porto is set for Thursday. Manchester City vs. Al Ain will be hosted Sunday. Two round of 16 matches are set for June 29 and July 1. On July 5, the stadium will hold a quarterfinal match.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is nestled in Atlanta’s Centennial Park District, home to downtown’s vibrant entertainment scene. From fun things to do to classy eateries to fancy hotels, here’s how to make the most of your time during Atlanta’s FIFA Club World Cup weekend.

Things to do in the Centennial Park District

Feel like your FIFA Club World Cup weekend could use a little magic? The Atlanta Magic Theater has you covered. It’s comfortably in walking distance of the stadium, and the theater will be hosting performances on Fridays and Saturdays. The 75-minute magic performance’s kid-friendly atmosphere makes it a great way for families to level up their next outing.

No visit to Atlanta is complete without a trip to the iconic Georgia Aquarium. With over 11 million gallons of water, it’s the largest aquarium in the entire Western Hemisphere. From whale sharks to real sharks, one of the most brilliant aquarium experiences in the country is only a half mile from State Farm Arena.

Another iconic Atlanta experience is just down the road from the arena as well — the World of Coca-Cola. Georgia’s famous soft drink is on full display at the unique Coca-Cola experience. Visitors can sip over 100 flavors from the Coca-Cola lineup, learn the legend of its secret formula and enjoy a bevy of other exhibits.

Sports fans looking to indulge in a little football can head on over to the College Football Hall of Fame. Less than a quarter mile from the arena, this museum experience features AI tech, a three-story helmet wall and a miniature field where visitors can test their skills.

Want to get a lay of the land when you arrive in the Centennial Park District? Visit SkyView Atlanta. It’s a near 20-story tall Ferris wheel with 42 climate-controlled gondolas that’s just over a quarter mile from State Farm Arena.

Scared of heights? A half mile from the arena, visitors can hop on the Peachtree Trolley. Featuring 90-minute tours, the trolley offers passengers fully narrated guides to the city.

Places to eat in the Centennial Park District

No weekend outing is complete without an awesome meal, and Atlanta’s downtown area is full of great options. From fancy to casual, here are four eateries within walking distance of the stadium that can level up your March Madness experience.

Top Draft at the Omni Atlanta Hotel is a go-to sports bar within the Centennial Park District. At just 0.5 miles from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it’s also a no-brainer for anyone walking to or from the games.

Anyone in the mood for something a littler heartier, and perhaps a little more Southern, will want to visit Twin Smokers BBQ. Only an extra 528 feet from the venue, Twin Smokers BBQ is a great way for March Madness travelers to level up their South Regional weekend experience with some proper Southern cuisine. One of the biggest advantages of trying out this BBQ joint, however, comes down to what’s just around the corner.

Around 0.7 miles away from the stadium, patrons can finish the night with a sweet treat at the Yard Milkshake Bar. It’s an Instagram-worthy ice cream shop with dozens of fun flavors.

Those interested in something more refined and romantic should consider visiting the Sun Dial Restaurant, Bar and View. Resting atop the Westin Peachtree Plaza, this classy eatery features a 360 degree panorama view of the Atlanta skyline from 723 feet in the air. It’s an upscale dining experience perfect for anyone looking to punctuate their visit with something unforgettable.

Places to stay in the Centennial Park District

With nearly 3,000 hotel rooms within walking distance of the stadium, Atlanta visitors will have a lot of hotel options to choose from during the FIFA Club World Cup this year. Three hotels within walking distance of the arena, for instance, are the Glenn Hotel, Margaritaville Vacation Club and Home2 Suites.

For more nearby hotel listings, visit centennialparkdistrict.com/places-to-go/hotels.