Atlanta United getting good news with injuries among fullbacks

Atlanta United will have available one of its starting fullbacks for Saturday’s match against the New York Red Bulls and could get the other back for next week’s match against Inter Miami.
Pedro Amador, who missed most of the preseason and the first two games because of a hamstring injury, should be good to go against the Red Bulls, manager Ronny Deila said Thursday. Brooks Lennon, who missed all of the preseason and the first two matches because of a shoulder injury suffered during last year’s playoff series at Inter Miami, should return next week. Lennon participated in contact drills this week.
“We don’t have a lot of injuries, but all our injuries have been on the sides in the fullback areas,” Deila said. “So that’s will give more weight in the squad. Also, they also often get more tired because they run more, same with the wingers.”
Because of those injuries, combined with a quadriceps injury sustained by Ronald Hernandez during last week’s training, the team was forced to use centerback Luis Abram as a fullback in last week’s 2-0 loss at Charlotte.
Lennon and Abram combined for 16 assists in regular season and playoff matches last season.
Other injuries. Central midfielder Mateusz Klich, who missed last week’s match because of the flu, returned to training Thursday and could be available against the Red Bulls, according to Deila. Klich started the season-opening 3-2 win against Montreal. Jay Fortune started in his place against Charlotte in the second game.
Out for Saturday are striker Jamal Thiare, who could miss several weeks because of a quad injury, and Hernandez.
Referees. Tori Penso will be the referee for Saturday’s match with assistants Kathryn Nesbitt and Jeremy Hanson, Sorin Stoica as the fourth official, Craig Lowry as VAR and Elvis Osmanovic as AVAR.
Lobjanidze on wing. Saba Lobjanidze said he’s adjusting well to playing as the left winger because it allows him to cut in on to his preferred right foot. He said he is still learning his new teammates, Emmanuel Latte Lath, and Almiron, and even Alexey Miranchuk.
“I’ve said these two games, we are improving,” he said. “Even when we lose, still we improve to how we are playing.”
Lobjanidze played mostly on the right last season, scoring a team-leading nine goals with seven assists. He moved to the left because of the signing of Almiron. Lobjanidze has one assists and five shots, one on target, this season. He leads the team, and is fourth in MLS, in chances created (6).
“He’s eager to succeed,” Deila said. “This is unbelievable, big. As I said to him, ‘You can’t play the game three times before it’s going to happen.’ You have to focus on what you need to do. And it’s about being more effective, more precise in the last third of the pitch. Defensively, that he’s not switched off.”
Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule
Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2
March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0
March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple
March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple
March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox
May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple
May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple
May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple
May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple
May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1
July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple
July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup
Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup
Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple
Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple
Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple
Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple
Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple
Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple
