Atlanta United getting good news with injuries among fullbacks

Because of those injuries, combined with a quadriceps injury sustained by Ronald Hernandez during last week’s training, the team was forced to use centerback Luis Abram as a fullback in last week’s 2-0 loss at Charlotte.

Lennon and Abram combined for 16 assists in regular season and playoff matches last season.

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Other injuries. Central midfielder Mateusz Klich, who missed last week’s match because of the flu, returned to training Thursday and could be available against the Red Bulls, according to Deila. Klich started the season-opening 3-2 win against Montreal. Jay Fortune started in his place against Charlotte in the second game.

Out for Saturday are striker Jamal Thiare, who could miss several weeks because of a quad injury, and Hernandez.

Referees. Tori Penso will be the referee for Saturday’s match with assistants Kathryn Nesbitt and Jeremy Hanson, Sorin Stoica as the fourth official, Craig Lowry as VAR and Elvis Osmanovic as AVAR.

Lobjanidze on wing. Saba Lobjanidze said he’s adjusting well to playing as the left winger because it allows him to cut in on to his preferred right foot. He said he is still learning his new teammates, Emmanuel Latte Lath, and Almiron, and even Alexey Miranchuk.

“I’ve said these two games, we are improving,” he said. “Even when we lose, still we improve to how we are playing.”

Lobjanidze played mostly on the right last season, scoring a team-leading nine goals with seven assists. He moved to the left because of the signing of Almiron. Lobjanidze has one assists and five shots, one on target, this season. He leads the team, and is fourth in MLS, in chances created (6).

“He’s eager to succeed,” Deila said. “This is unbelievable, big. As I said to him, ‘You can’t play the game three times before it’s going to happen.’ You have to focus on what you need to do. And it’s about being more effective, more precise in the last third of the pitch. Defensively, that he’s not switched off.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, Fox

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple