U.S. Soccer launches ‘In Service to Soccer’ to grow the game domestically

Governor Brian Kemp (R) of Georgia, JT Barlow, Arthur M. Blank, Cindy Parlow Cone, and other members of local and state governments get ready to break ground during the ground breaking of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
20 minutes ago

The United States Soccer Federation reported surplus revenues of $9.11 million from $192 million in total revenues in fiscal year of 2024 and projected a surplus of $18.32 million from $271.55 million in forecast revenues for the 2025 fiscal year during its annual general meeting being held on Atlanta.

USSF is relocating to Atlanta while building its Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayette County.

USSF on Friday introduced a high-level view of its new program, “In Service To Soccer.” The program’s path started in early 2023, featured hundred of interviews with stakeholders from youth soccer to the professional level and was unveiled Friday, with details being sent about each element later in the day.

The strategy is focused on “Soccer Everywhere,” an attempt to ensure that “everyone everywhere experiences the joy of soccer,” “Soccer Success,” an attempt to ensure “the national teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage,” and “Soccer Investment,” an attempt to “maximize and diversify investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels.”

Part of the details that were discussed included the creation of a Soccer Solutions Group to help members. Within that group are three goals. The first, dubbed the “U.S. Way,” included world-class development pathways and environments, and shared and scaled infrastructure for professional development.

The second, Soccer Forward Foundation, offering support to bring soccer to more communities with more places to play in communities and schools, and a national marketing campaign, “Play Soccer.”

The third, Soccer Services, is a new group dedicated to member’s needs in ways such as helping to create efficiencies for members. Within that is helping develop referees, creating safe environments and member benefits.

“We are investing at record levels in the future of soccer in America,” USSF CEO JT Batson said in a video during the meeting. “We are on your side and by your side building a new era of soccer together as one national and one team in service to soccer.”

The focus is the result of the U.S. hosting the Club World Cup this summer, the men’s World Cup in 2026 and potentially the women’s World Cup in 2031. Atlanta is scheduled to host six matches in the Club World Cup and eight matches in the World Cup.

“All eyes are going to be on the U.S., and we’ve got to use this as an opportunity to continue to grow the game and improve it at all levels, not just until 2031 and everything packs up and goes away, but for the next 50 years, or the next 100 years,” U.S. Sporting Director Matt Crocker said during Friday’s meeting. “And we need to change the game forever for the better. And we have this amazing moment to be able to do that.”

