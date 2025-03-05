Club World Cup prize pool will be $1 billion this summer

The Club World Cup, which will include six matches scheduled this summer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will have a prize pool of $1 billion, FIFA announced Wednesday.

Thirty-two clubs are scheduled to compete in the competition.

The city will host Chelsea versus Club Leon in a Group D match at 3 p.m. June 16, Inter Miami versus Porto in a Group A match at 3 p.m. June 19, Manchester City versus Al Ain in a Group G match at 9 p.m. June 22, a Round of 16 match at noon June 29 and another at 9 p.m. July 1, and a quarterfinal at noon July 5.