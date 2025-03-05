Club World Cup prize pool will be $1 billion this summer

The Club World Cup, which will include six matches scheduled this summer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will have a prize pool of $1 billion, FIFA announced Wednesday.
Thirty-two clubs are scheduled to compete in the competition.
The city will host Chelsea versus Club Leon in a Group D match at 3 p.m. June 16, Inter Miami versus Porto in a Group A match at 3 p.m. June 19, Manchester City versus Al Ain in a Group G match at 9 p.m. June 22, a Round of 16 match at noon June 29 and another at 9 p.m. July 1, and a quarterfinal at noon July 5.
“The FIFA Club World Cup will not only be the pinnacle of club football, but also a vivid demonstration of solidarity that will benefit clubs at large to a scale that no other competition has ever done,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a statement provided by FIFA. “All revenue generated by the tournament will be distributed to the participating clubs and via club solidarity across the world as FIFA will not keep a single dollar.”
Additionally, FIFA announced it is welcoming bids for the 2031 Women’s World Cup, which the United States Soccer Federation said it hopes will be played in North America, and that the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Cup will feature 19 teams when it is played in 2028.
