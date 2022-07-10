BreakingNews
Spirit plane towed to gate after brakes overheat at Hartsfield-Jackson
Southern Fried Soccer: What now for Atlanta United?

Atlanta United forward Luiz Araújo #19 dribbles the ball during the first half during the match against Austin FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States on Saturday July 9, 2022. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta United)

Credit: AJ Reynolds/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 2 minutes ago
Questions abound after 3-0 loss to Austin

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson analyzes Atlanta United’s 3-0 loss to Austin on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You’ll hear the entirety of interviews with manager Gonzalo Pineda and Josef Martinez, who apologized to the team’s supporters after the defeat. Roberson also answers your questions about the MLS team.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

