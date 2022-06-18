ajc logo
Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Miami and talking World Cup

061622 Atlanta: Governor Brian Kemp and Mayor Andre Dickens hold a banner together during the 2026 World Cup announcements at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

061622 Atlanta: Governor Brian Kemp and Mayor Andre Dickens hold a banner together during the 2026 World Cup announcements at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Atlanta. "Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com"

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

In this edition of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s MLS game against Miami on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as well as Atlanta being selected as one of the host sites for the 2026 World Cup, and the league’s new TV deal with Apple. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda, player Emerson Hyndman and Roberson answers your questions.

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Back to Top