Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United at Miami

Inter Miami defender Christopher McVey (4), midfielder Jean Mota (7) and defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) celebrate after an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 3-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previews Atlanta United’s MLS game at Miami on Sunday. You’ll hear from manager Gonzalo Pineda and Roberson answers your questions.

