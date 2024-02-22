BreakingNews
Atlanta United

Read our 2024 Atlanta United season preview

Atlanta United fans cheer during the first half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By
0 minutes ago

Here is every story from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previewing Atlanta United’s 2024 MLS season.

The AJC covers every Atlanta United game - home and away - and every practice as we have since the inception of the club.

A look at the team’s roster;

5 storylines to watch;

Analyzing the teams in the East and the West;

Team has big plans for international tournaments coming to the city;

Atlanta United has no more excuses;

Sugiura: Expectations are different for Atlanta United

Coming up ..... Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing the season in a podcast.

Watch: Sarah K. Spencer’s one-on-one interview with manager Gonzalo Pineda.

-

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

