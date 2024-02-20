MLS preview: A look at each team in East and West

Points: 69

Manager: Pat Noonan

Stadium: TQL Stadium (26,000)

Record: 20-5-9

Goals for/against: 57/39

Expected goals for/against: 56.3/40.7

Atlanta United record against: 5-2-4

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 17/9

Home: 13-2-2

Away: 7-3-7

Key personnel returning: Midfielder Lucho Acosta, striker YaYa Kubo, centerback Matt Miazga

Key personnel losses: Striker Brandon Vazquez

Key personnel acquisitions: Centerback Miles Robinson, striker Corey Baird

ORLANDO

Points: 63

Manager: Oscar Pareja

Stadium: Inter & Co Stadium (25,500)

Record: 18-7-9

Goals for/against: 55/39

Expected goals for/against: 42.1/40.7

Atlanta United record against: 9-4-7

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 27/21

Home: 9-3-5

Away: 9-4-4

Key personnel returning: Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, centerback Robin Jansson, striker Duncan McGuire

Key personnel losses: Midfielder Mauricio Pereyra, midfielder Junior Urso, defender Antonio Carlos

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Wilder Cartegana, midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, forward Ivan Angulo, striker Luis Muriel

COLUMBUS

Points: 57

Manager: Wilfried Nancy

Stadium: Lower.com Field (20,371)

Record: 16-9-9

Goals for/against: 67/46

Expected goals for/against: 57.7/41.3

Atlanta United record against: 7-9-3

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 27/34

Home: 12-1-4

Away: 4-8-5

Key personnel returning: Midfielder Darlington Nagbe, midfielder Aidan Morris, forward Cucho, forward Christian Ramirez, forward Diego Rossi

Key personnel losses: Midfielder Julian Gressel

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Derrick Jones, midfielder Marino Hinestronza

PHILADELPHIA

Points: 55

Manager: Jim Curtin

Stadium: Subaru Park (18,500)

Record: 15-9-10

Goals for/against: 57/41

Expected goals for/against: 49.4/44.2

Atlanta United record against: 5-4-5

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 21/17

Home: 10-1-6

Away: 5-8-4

Key personnel returning: Goalkeeper Andre Blake, centerback Jakob Glesnes, fullback Kai Wagner, midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, midfielder Daniel Gazdag, midfielder Jack McGlynn, striker Julian Carranza

Key personnel losses: None.

Key personnel acquisitions: Striker Markus Anderson, defender Isaiah LeFlore, midfielder Sander Ngabo

NEW ENGLAND

Manager: Caleb Porter

Stadium: Gillette Stadium (65,878)

Points: 55

Record: 15-9-10

Goals for/against: 58/46

Expected goals for/against: 42.5/45.0

Atlanta United record against: 5-4-4

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 24/15

Home: 12-1-4

Away: 3-8-6

Key personnel returning: Midfielder Tomas Chancalay, midfielder Carles Gil, striker Giacomo Vrioni

Key personnel losses: Forward Gustavo Bou, centerback Omar Gonzalez

Key personnel acquisitions: Fullback Nick Lima, centerback Jonathan Mensah, goalkeeper Henrich Ravas

ATLANTA UNITED

Points: 51

Manager: Gonzalo Pineda

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000)

Record: 13-9-12

Goals for/against: 66/53

Expected goals for/against: 48.7/46.0

Home: 10-3-4

Away: 3-6-8

Key personnel returning: Midfielder Thiago Almada, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, wing Saba Lobjanidze, fullback Brooks Lennon, fullback Caleb Wiley

Key personnel losses: Centerback Miles Robinson

Key personnel acquisitions: Centerback Stian Gregersen, midfielder Bartosz Slisz, goalkeeper Josh Cohen

NASHVILLE

Points: 49

Manager: Gary Smith

Stadium: Geodis Park (30,000)

Record: 13-11-10

Goals for/against: 39/32

Expected goals for/against: 41.8/36.2

Atlanta United record against: 3-3-3

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 17/16

Home: 9-4-4

Away: 4-7-6

Key personnel returning: Midfielder Hany Mukhtar, centerback Walker Zimmerman, forward Sam Surridge, fullback Shaq Moore

Key personnel losses: Midfielder Dax McCarty

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Dru Yearwood, defender Brent Kallman

NEW YORK RED BULLS

Points: 43

Manager: Sandro Schwarz

Stadium: Red Bull Arena (25,000)

Record: 11-13-10

Goals for/against: 36/39

Expected goals for/against: 46.3/33.9

Atlanta United record against: 2-10-4

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 11/22

Home: 7-5-5

Away: 4-8-5

Key personnel returning: Forward Dante Vanzeir, midfielder Lewis Morgan, fullback John Tolkin

Key personnel losses: Midfielder Dru Yearwood, midfielder Luquinhas

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Emil Forsberg, defender Noah Eile, winger Dennis Gjengaar

CHARLOTTE

Points: 43

Manager: Dean Smith

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium (74,867)

Record: 10-11-13

Goals for/against: 45/52

Expected goals for/against: 37.0/49.7

Atlanta United record against: 2-2-0

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 6/5

Home: 6-3-8

Away: 4-8-5

Key personnel returning: Forward Enzo Copetti

Key personnel losses: Forward Karol Swiderski, forward Kamil Jozwiak, midfielder Justin Meram

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Djibril Diani, midfielder Nikola Pekovic

MONTREAL

Points: 41

Manager: Laurent Courtois

Stadium: Stadium Saputo (19,619)

Record: 12-17-5

Goals for/against: 36/52

Expected goals for/against: 37.8/50.2

Atlanta United record against: 7-3-3

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 25/16

Home: 6-3-8

Away: 4-8-5

Key personnel returning: Midfielder Victor Wanyama, forward Kwadwo Opoku, midfielder Samuel Piette

Key personnel losses: Defender Aaron Herrera, striker Romell Quioto

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Dominik Iankov, defender Raheem Edwards, defender Joaquin Sosa, goalkeeper Sebastian Breza, striker Matias Coccaro, striker Josef Martinez

NYCFC

Points: 41

Manager: Nick Cushing

Stadium: Yankee Stadium (28,743)

Record: 9-11-14

Goals for/against: 35/39

Expected goals for/against: 42.0/36.1

Atlanta United record against: 4-5-6

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 21/24

Home: 8-3-6

Away: 1-8-8

Key personnel returning: Forward Talles Magno, midfielder Maxi Moralez, midfielder Keaton Parks, midfielder James Sands

Key personnel losses: Forward Thiago Andrade

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Hannes Wolf, striker Agustin Ojeda, defender Strahina Tanasijevic

D.C. UNITED

Points: 40

Manager: Troy Lesesne

Stadium: Audi Field (20,000)

Record: 10-14-10

Goals for/against: 45/49

Expected goals for/against: 45.8/42.6

Atlanta United record against: 9-6-1

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 29/22

Home: 6-5-6

Away: 4-9-4

Key personnel returning: Striker Christian Benteke, midfielder Mateusz Klich

Key personnel losses: Defender Donovan Pineda, defender Ruan, midfielder Chris Durkin

Key personnel acquisitions: Defender Aaron Herrera, midfielder Jared Stroud, midfielder Matti Peltola

CHICAGO

Points: 40

Manager: Frank Klopas

Stadium: Soldier Field (61,500)

Record: 10-14-10

Goals for/against: 39/51

Expected goals for/against: 38.2/51/1

Atlanta United record against: 7-5-2

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 23/20

Home: 6-4-7

Away: 4-10-3

Key personnel returning: Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri

Key personnel losses: Defender Miguel Navarro, midfielder Jairo Torres

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Kellyn Acosta, fullback Andrew Gutman, forward Tom Barlow, defender Tobias Salquist, defender Allan Arigoni, striker Hugo Cuypers

MIAMI

Points: 34

Manager: Gerardo Martino

Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium (21,550)

Record: 9-18-7

Goals for/against: 41/54

Expected goals for/against: 38.2/52.2

Atlanta United record against: 3-5-3

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 16/13

Home: 6-6-5

Away: 3-12-2

Key personnel returning: Midfielder Lionel Messi, midfielder Sergio Busquets, fullback Jordi Alba

Key personnel losses: Striker Josef Martinez, midfielder Victor Ulloa, defender Kamal Miller, striker Nicolas Stefanelli

Key personnel acquisitions: Striker Luis Suarez, midfielder Julian Gressel, defender Nicolas Freire

TORONTO

Points: 22

Manager: John Herdman

Stadium: BMO Field (30,991)

Record: 4-20-10

Goals for/against: 26/59

Expected goals for/against: 31.3/54.0

Atlanta United record against: 4-4-6

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 24/24

Home: 4-7-6

Away: 0-13-4

Key personnel returning: Winger Lorenzo Insigne, winger Federico Bernardeschi, midfielder Jonathan Osorio, goalkeeper Sean Johnson

Key personnel losses: Striker CJ Sapong, midfielder Victor Vaquez, midfielder Michael Bradley

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Deybi Flores

WEST

ST. LOUIS

Points: 56

Manager: Bradley Carnell

Stadium: CityPark (22,423)

Record: 17-12-5

Goals for/against: 62/45

Expected goals for/against: 42.6/50.1

Atlanta United record against: First meeting

Home: 11-4-2

Away: 6-8-3

Key personnel returning: Striker Joao Klauss, midfielder Eduard Lowen, goalkeeper Roman Burki

Key personnel losses: Striker Nicholas Gioacchini

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Chris Durkin, defender Tomas Totland, defender Nikolas Dyhr

SEATTLE

Points: 53

Manager: Brian Schmetzer

Stadium: Lumen Field (37,722)

Record: 14-9-11

Goals for/against: 41/32

Expected goals for/against: 48.1/32.2

Atlanta United record against: 2-1-3

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 7/5

Home: 7-4-6

Away: 7-5-5

Key personnel returning: Goalkeeper Stefan Frei, striker Raul Ruidiaz, winger Jordan Morris, midfielder Albert Rusnak

Key personnel losses: Midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Pedro de la Vega

LAFC

Points: 52

Manager: Steve Cherundolo

Stadium: BMO Stadium (22,000)

Record: 14-10-10

Goals for/against: 54/39

Expected goals for/against: 55.6/38.0

Atlanta United record against: 2-1-1

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 9/4

Home: 10-4-3

Away: 4-6-7

Key personnel returning: Striker Denis Bouanga

Key personnel losses: Forward Carlos Vela, centerback Giorgio Chiellini, midfielder Kellyn Acosta

Key personnel acquisitions: Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, fullback Omar Campos, forward David Martinez, midfielder Eduard Atuesta

HOUSTON

Points: 51

Manager: Ben Olsen

Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium (22,000)

Record: 14-11-9

Goals for/against: 51/38

Expected goals for/against: 44.9/41.0

Atlanta United record against: 2-1-0

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 9/5

Home: 11-2-4

Away: 3-9-5

Key personnel returning: Midfielder Hector Herrera, midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, fullback Franco Escobar

Key personnel losses: Defender Chase Gasper, striker Corey Baird

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Jan Gregus

REAL SALT LAKE

Points: 50

Manager: Pablo Mastroeni

Stadium: America First Field (20,213)

Record: 14-12-8

Goals for/against: 48/50

Expected goals for/against: 43.3/48.7

Atlanta United record against: 3-1-0

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 8/4

Home: 6-7-4

Away: 8-5-4

Key personnel returning: Striker Cristian Arango, midfielder Diego Luna

Key personnel losses: Striker Jefferson Savarino, striker Rubio Ruin

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Matt Crooks, defender Alexandros Katranis

VANCOUVER

Points: 48

Manager: Vanni Sartini

Stadium: BC Place (22,120)

Record: 12-10-12

Goals for/against: 55/48

Expected goals for/against: 54.6/43.1

Atlanta United record against: 2-1-0

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 6/4

Home: 8-3-6

Away: 4-7-6

Key personnel returning: Striker Brian White, centerback Tristan Blackmon

Key personnel losses: Striker Simon Becher, midfielder Caio Alexandre

Key personnel acquisitions: Striker Damir Kreilach

DALLAS

Points: 46

Manager: Nico Estevez

Stadium: Toyota Stadium (20,550)

Record: 11-10-13

Goals for/against: 41/37

Expected goals for/against: 37.8/36.6

Atlanta United record against: 2-2-1

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 9/7

Home: 7-3-7

Away: 4-7-6

Key personnel returning: Striker Jesus Ferreira, midfielder Alan Velasco, midfielder Paxton Pomykal, midfielder Sebastian Lletget, striker Bernard Kamungo, right wingback Paul Arriola

Key personnel losses: None

Key personnel acquisitions: Striker Enes Sali, striker Petar Musa, centerback Omar Gonzalez

SPORTING KC

Points: 44

Manager: Peter Vermes

Stadium: Children’s Mercy Park (18,467)

Record: 12-14-8

Goals for/against: 48/51

Expected goals for/against: 41.1/45.1

Atlanta United record against: 2-1-1

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 7/4

Home: 9-6-2

Away: 3-8-6

Key personnel returning: Striker Alan Pulido, winger Johnny Russell, winger Daniel Salloi

Key personnel losses: Midfielder Roger Espinoza, midfielder Felipe Gutierrez, fullback Graham Zusi

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Memo Rodriguez

SAN JOSE

Points: 44

Manager: Luchi Gonzalez

Stadium: PayPal Park (18,000)

Record: 10-10-14

Goals for/against: 39/43

Expected goals for/against: 44.3/51.4

Atlanta United record against: 4-0-0

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 13/6

Home: 8-2-7

Away: 2-8-7

Key personnel returning: Striker Jeremy Ebobisse, winger Cristian Espinoza, midfielder Carlos Gruezo

Key personnel losses: Winger Cade Cowell, winger Matthew Hoppe, centerback Jonathan Mensah, midfielder Jamiro Monteiro

Key personnel acquisitions: Defender Vitor Costa, goalkeeper Williams Yarbrough, striker Amahl Pellegrino

PORTLAND

Points: 43

Manager: Phil Neville

Stadium: Providence Park (25,218)

Record: 11-13-10

Goals for/against: 46/58

Expected goals for/against: 41.2/44.1

Atlanta United record against: 3-1-3

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 12/5

Home: 9-5-3

Away: 2-8-7

Key personnel returning: Midfielder Evander, midfielder Diego Chara

Key personnel losses: Striker Jaroslaw Neizgoda, midfielder Sebatian Blanco, midfielder Yimmi Chara

Key personnel acquisitions: Centerback Kamal Miller, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau

MINNESOTA UNITED

Points: 41

Manager: Cameron Knowles (interim)

Stadium: Allianz Field (19,400)

Record: 10-13-11

Goals for/against: 46/51

Expected goals for/against: 53.4/47.6

Atlanta United record against: 4-1-0

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 12/4

Home: 4-4-9

Away: 6-9-2

Key personnel returning: Striker Teemu Pukki, midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, winger Bongi Hlongwane, winger Robin Lod, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair

Key personnel losses: Striker Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, midfielder Jan Gregus, defender Brent Kallman

Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Alejando Bran

AUSTIN

Points: 39

Manager: Josh Wolff

Stadium: Q2 Stadium (20,738)

Record: 10-15-9

Goals for/against: 49/55

Expected goals for/against: 42.5/49.9

Atlanta United record against: 0-1-0

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 0/3

Home: 7-6-4

Away: 3-9-5

Key personnel returning: Striker Sebastian Driussi, fullback Jon Gallagher, centerback Matt Hedges

Key personnel losses: Fullback Adam Lundkvist, striker Memo Rodriguez, striker Maxi Urruti, fullback Nick Lima

Key personnel acquisitions: Defender Guilherme Biro, striker Diego Rubio

L.A. GALAXY

Points: 36

Manager: Greg Vanney

Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park (27,000)

Record: 8-14-12

Goals for/against: 51/67

Expected goals for/against: 51.2/54.5

Atlanta United record against: 3-1-0

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 9/2

Home: 6-5-6

Away: 2-9-6

Key personnel returning: Striker Dejan Jovelijic, midfielder Riqui Puig, midfielder Diego Fagundez

Key personnel losses: Striker Javier Hernandez, winger Douglas Costa, forward Michael Barrios, defender Raheem Edwards, forward Tyler Boyd

Key personnel acquisitions: Fullback Miki Yamane, striker Gabriel Pec

COLORADO

Points: 27

Manager: Chris Armas

Stadium: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (18,061)

Record: 5-17-12

Goals for/against: 26/54

Expected goals for/against: 37.9/47.4

Atlanta United record against: 4-1-0

Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 9/3

Home: 3-6-8

Away: 2-11-4

Key personnel returning: Winger Kevin Cabral

Key personnel losses: Defender Steven Beitashour, goalkeeper William Yarbrough, forward Luis Diaz, forward Diego Rubio, fullback Andrew Gutman, midfielder Braian Galvan

Key personnel acquisitions: Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, midfielder Omir Fernandez, defender Miguel Navarro, defender Sam Vines, midfielder Lamine Diack.

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Doug Roberson’s predicted order of finish

East

1. Columbus

2. Atlanta United

3. Philadelphia

4. Miami

5. Orlando

6. Cincinnati

7. New England

8. Nashville

9. NYCFC

10. Red Bulls

11. Chicago

12. D.C. United

13. Montreal

14. Charlotte

15. Toronto

West

1. Seattle

2. Colorado

3. Vancouver

4. LAFC

5. Houston

6. Dallas

7. St. Louis

8. Real Salt Lake

9. Sporting KC

10. Portland

11. L.A. Galaxy

12. San Jose

13. Austin

14. Minnesota United

MLS Cup winner

Columbus

Note: Personnel references are as of Feb. 14

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.