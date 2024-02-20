MLS preview: A look at each team in East and West

A preview of the teams in the MLS East and West, based upon last season’s standings:
EAST
CINCINNATI
Points: 69
Manager: Pat Noonan
Stadium: TQL Stadium (26,000)
Record: 20-5-9
Goals for/against: 57/39
Expected goals for/against: 56.3/40.7
Atlanta United record against: 5-2-4
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 17/9
Home: 13-2-2
Away: 7-3-7
Key personnel returning: Midfielder Lucho Acosta, striker YaYa Kubo, centerback Matt Miazga
Key personnel losses: Striker Brandon Vazquez
Key personnel acquisitions: Centerback Miles Robinson, striker Corey Baird
ORLANDO
Points: 63
Manager: Oscar Pareja
Stadium: Inter & Co Stadium (25,500)
Record: 18-7-9
Goals for/against: 55/39
Expected goals for/against: 42.1/40.7
Atlanta United record against: 9-4-7
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 27/21
Home: 9-3-5
Away: 9-4-4
Key personnel returning: Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, centerback Robin Jansson, striker Duncan McGuire
Key personnel losses: Midfielder Mauricio Pereyra, midfielder Junior Urso, defender Antonio Carlos
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Wilder Cartegana, midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro, forward Ivan Angulo, striker Luis Muriel
COLUMBUS
Points: 57
Manager: Wilfried Nancy
Stadium: Lower.com Field (20,371)
Record: 16-9-9
Goals for/against: 67/46
Expected goals for/against: 57.7/41.3
Atlanta United record against: 7-9-3
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 27/34
Home: 12-1-4
Away: 4-8-5
Key personnel returning: Midfielder Darlington Nagbe, midfielder Aidan Morris, forward Cucho, forward Christian Ramirez, forward Diego Rossi
Key personnel losses: Midfielder Julian Gressel
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Derrick Jones, midfielder Marino Hinestronza
PHILADELPHIA
Points: 55
Manager: Jim Curtin
Stadium: Subaru Park (18,500)
Record: 15-9-10
Goals for/against: 57/41
Expected goals for/against: 49.4/44.2
Atlanta United record against: 5-4-5
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 21/17
Home: 10-1-6
Away: 5-8-4
Key personnel returning: Goalkeeper Andre Blake, centerback Jakob Glesnes, fullback Kai Wagner, midfielder Alejandro Bedoya, midfielder Daniel Gazdag, midfielder Jack McGlynn, striker Julian Carranza
Key personnel losses: None.
Key personnel acquisitions: Striker Markus Anderson, defender Isaiah LeFlore, midfielder Sander Ngabo
NEW ENGLAND
Manager: Caleb Porter
Stadium: Gillette Stadium (65,878)
Points: 55
Record: 15-9-10
Goals for/against: 58/46
Expected goals for/against: 42.5/45.0
Atlanta United record against: 5-4-4
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 24/15
Home: 12-1-4
Away: 3-8-6
Key personnel returning: Midfielder Tomas Chancalay, midfielder Carles Gil, striker Giacomo Vrioni
Key personnel losses: Forward Gustavo Bou, centerback Omar Gonzalez
Key personnel acquisitions: Fullback Nick Lima, centerback Jonathan Mensah, goalkeeper Henrich Ravas
ATLANTA UNITED
Points: 51
Manager: Gonzalo Pineda
Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (71,000)
Record: 13-9-12
Goals for/against: 66/53
Expected goals for/against: 48.7/46.0
Home: 10-3-4
Away: 3-6-8
Key personnel returning: Midfielder Thiago Almada, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, wing Saba Lobjanidze, fullback Brooks Lennon, fullback Caleb Wiley
Key personnel losses: Centerback Miles Robinson
Key personnel acquisitions: Centerback Stian Gregersen, midfielder Bartosz Slisz, goalkeeper Josh Cohen
NASHVILLE
Points: 49
Manager: Gary Smith
Stadium: Geodis Park (30,000)
Record: 13-11-10
Goals for/against: 39/32
Expected goals for/against: 41.8/36.2
Atlanta United record against: 3-3-3
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 17/16
Home: 9-4-4
Away: 4-7-6
Key personnel returning: Midfielder Hany Mukhtar, centerback Walker Zimmerman, forward Sam Surridge, fullback Shaq Moore
Key personnel losses: Midfielder Dax McCarty
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Dru Yearwood, defender Brent Kallman
NEW YORK RED BULLS
Points: 43
Manager: Sandro Schwarz
Stadium: Red Bull Arena (25,000)
Record: 11-13-10
Goals for/against: 36/39
Expected goals for/against: 46.3/33.9
Atlanta United record against: 2-10-4
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 11/22
Home: 7-5-5
Away: 4-8-5
Key personnel returning: Forward Dante Vanzeir, midfielder Lewis Morgan, fullback John Tolkin
Key personnel losses: Midfielder Dru Yearwood, midfielder Luquinhas
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Emil Forsberg, defender Noah Eile, winger Dennis Gjengaar
CHARLOTTE
Points: 43
Manager: Dean Smith
Stadium: Bank of America Stadium (74,867)
Record: 10-11-13
Goals for/against: 45/52
Expected goals for/against: 37.0/49.7
Atlanta United record against: 2-2-0
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 6/5
Home: 6-3-8
Away: 4-8-5
Key personnel returning: Forward Enzo Copetti
Key personnel losses: Forward Karol Swiderski, forward Kamil Jozwiak, midfielder Justin Meram
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Djibril Diani, midfielder Nikola Pekovic
MONTREAL
Points: 41
Manager: Laurent Courtois
Stadium: Stadium Saputo (19,619)
Record: 12-17-5
Goals for/against: 36/52
Expected goals for/against: 37.8/50.2
Atlanta United record against: 7-3-3
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 25/16
Home: 6-3-8
Away: 4-8-5
Key personnel returning: Midfielder Victor Wanyama, forward Kwadwo Opoku, midfielder Samuel Piette
Key personnel losses: Defender Aaron Herrera, striker Romell Quioto
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Dominik Iankov, defender Raheem Edwards, defender Joaquin Sosa, goalkeeper Sebastian Breza, striker Matias Coccaro, striker Josef Martinez
NYCFC
Points: 41
Manager: Nick Cushing
Stadium: Yankee Stadium (28,743)
Record: 9-11-14
Goals for/against: 35/39
Expected goals for/against: 42.0/36.1
Atlanta United record against: 4-5-6
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 21/24
Home: 8-3-6
Away: 1-8-8
Key personnel returning: Forward Talles Magno, midfielder Maxi Moralez, midfielder Keaton Parks, midfielder James Sands
Key personnel losses: Forward Thiago Andrade
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Hannes Wolf, striker Agustin Ojeda, defender Strahina Tanasijevic
D.C. UNITED
Points: 40
Manager: Troy Lesesne
Stadium: Audi Field (20,000)
Record: 10-14-10
Goals for/against: 45/49
Expected goals for/against: 45.8/42.6
Atlanta United record against: 9-6-1
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 29/22
Home: 6-5-6
Away: 4-9-4
Key personnel returning: Striker Christian Benteke, midfielder Mateusz Klich
Key personnel losses: Defender Donovan Pineda, defender Ruan, midfielder Chris Durkin
Key personnel acquisitions: Defender Aaron Herrera, midfielder Jared Stroud, midfielder Matti Peltola
CHICAGO
Points: 40
Manager: Frank Klopas
Stadium: Soldier Field (61,500)
Record: 10-14-10
Goals for/against: 39/51
Expected goals for/against: 38.2/51/1
Atlanta United record against: 7-5-2
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 23/20
Home: 6-4-7
Away: 4-10-3
Key personnel returning: Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri
Key personnel losses: Defender Miguel Navarro, midfielder Jairo Torres
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Kellyn Acosta, fullback Andrew Gutman, forward Tom Barlow, defender Tobias Salquist, defender Allan Arigoni, striker Hugo Cuypers
MIAMI
Points: 34
Manager: Gerardo Martino
Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium (21,550)
Record: 9-18-7
Goals for/against: 41/54
Expected goals for/against: 38.2/52.2
Atlanta United record against: 3-5-3
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 16/13
Home: 6-6-5
Away: 3-12-2
Key personnel returning: Midfielder Lionel Messi, midfielder Sergio Busquets, fullback Jordi Alba
Key personnel losses: Striker Josef Martinez, midfielder Victor Ulloa, defender Kamal Miller, striker Nicolas Stefanelli
Key personnel acquisitions: Striker Luis Suarez, midfielder Julian Gressel, defender Nicolas Freire
TORONTO
Points: 22
Manager: John Herdman
Stadium: BMO Field (30,991)
Record: 4-20-10
Goals for/against: 26/59
Expected goals for/against: 31.3/54.0
Atlanta United record against: 4-4-6
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 24/24
Home: 4-7-6
Away: 0-13-4
Key personnel returning: Winger Lorenzo Insigne, winger Federico Bernardeschi, midfielder Jonathan Osorio, goalkeeper Sean Johnson
Key personnel losses: Striker CJ Sapong, midfielder Victor Vaquez, midfielder Michael Bradley
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Deybi Flores
WEST
ST. LOUIS
Points: 56
Manager: Bradley Carnell
Stadium: CityPark (22,423)
Record: 17-12-5
Goals for/against: 62/45
Expected goals for/against: 42.6/50.1
Atlanta United record against: First meeting
Home: 11-4-2
Away: 6-8-3
Key personnel returning: Striker Joao Klauss, midfielder Eduard Lowen, goalkeeper Roman Burki
Key personnel losses: Striker Nicholas Gioacchini
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Chris Durkin, defender Tomas Totland, defender Nikolas Dyhr
SEATTLE
Points: 53
Manager: Brian Schmetzer
Stadium: Lumen Field (37,722)
Record: 14-9-11
Goals for/against: 41/32
Expected goals for/against: 48.1/32.2
Atlanta United record against: 2-1-3
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 7/5
Home: 7-4-6
Away: 7-5-5
Key personnel returning: Goalkeeper Stefan Frei, striker Raul Ruidiaz, winger Jordan Morris, midfielder Albert Rusnak
Key personnel losses: Midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Pedro de la Vega
LAFC
Points: 52
Manager: Steve Cherundolo
Stadium: BMO Stadium (22,000)
Record: 14-10-10
Goals for/against: 54/39
Expected goals for/against: 55.6/38.0
Atlanta United record against: 2-1-1
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 9/4
Home: 10-4-3
Away: 4-6-7
Key personnel returning: Striker Denis Bouanga
Key personnel losses: Forward Carlos Vela, centerback Giorgio Chiellini, midfielder Kellyn Acosta
Key personnel acquisitions: Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, fullback Omar Campos, forward David Martinez, midfielder Eduard Atuesta
HOUSTON
Points: 51
Manager: Ben Olsen
Stadium: Shell Energy Stadium (22,000)
Record: 14-11-9
Goals for/against: 51/38
Expected goals for/against: 44.9/41.0
Atlanta United record against: 2-1-0
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 9/5
Home: 11-2-4
Away: 3-9-5
Key personnel returning: Midfielder Hector Herrera, midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, fullback Franco Escobar
Key personnel losses: Defender Chase Gasper, striker Corey Baird
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Jan Gregus
REAL SALT LAKE
Points: 50
Manager: Pablo Mastroeni
Stadium: America First Field (20,213)
Record: 14-12-8
Goals for/against: 48/50
Expected goals for/against: 43.3/48.7
Atlanta United record against: 3-1-0
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 8/4
Home: 6-7-4
Away: 8-5-4
Key personnel returning: Striker Cristian Arango, midfielder Diego Luna
Key personnel losses: Striker Jefferson Savarino, striker Rubio Ruin
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Matt Crooks, defender Alexandros Katranis
VANCOUVER
Points: 48
Manager: Vanni Sartini
Stadium: BC Place (22,120)
Record: 12-10-12
Goals for/against: 55/48
Expected goals for/against: 54.6/43.1
Atlanta United record against: 2-1-0
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 6/4
Home: 8-3-6
Away: 4-7-6
Key personnel returning: Striker Brian White, centerback Tristan Blackmon
Key personnel losses: Striker Simon Becher, midfielder Caio Alexandre
Key personnel acquisitions: Striker Damir Kreilach
DALLAS
Points: 46
Manager: Nico Estevez
Stadium: Toyota Stadium (20,550)
Record: 11-10-13
Goals for/against: 41/37
Expected goals for/against: 37.8/36.6
Atlanta United record against: 2-2-1
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 9/7
Home: 7-3-7
Away: 4-7-6
Key personnel returning: Striker Jesus Ferreira, midfielder Alan Velasco, midfielder Paxton Pomykal, midfielder Sebastian Lletget, striker Bernard Kamungo, right wingback Paul Arriola
Key personnel losses: None
Key personnel acquisitions: Striker Enes Sali, striker Petar Musa, centerback Omar Gonzalez
SPORTING KC
Points: 44
Manager: Peter Vermes
Stadium: Children’s Mercy Park (18,467)
Record: 12-14-8
Goals for/against: 48/51
Expected goals for/against: 41.1/45.1
Atlanta United record against: 2-1-1
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 7/4
Home: 9-6-2
Away: 3-8-6
Key personnel returning: Striker Alan Pulido, winger Johnny Russell, winger Daniel Salloi
Key personnel losses: Midfielder Roger Espinoza, midfielder Felipe Gutierrez, fullback Graham Zusi
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Memo Rodriguez
SAN JOSE
Points: 44
Manager: Luchi Gonzalez
Stadium: PayPal Park (18,000)
Record: 10-10-14
Goals for/against: 39/43
Expected goals for/against: 44.3/51.4
Atlanta United record against: 4-0-0
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 13/6
Home: 8-2-7
Away: 2-8-7
Key personnel returning: Striker Jeremy Ebobisse, winger Cristian Espinoza, midfielder Carlos Gruezo
Key personnel losses: Winger Cade Cowell, winger Matthew Hoppe, centerback Jonathan Mensah, midfielder Jamiro Monteiro
Key personnel acquisitions: Defender Vitor Costa, goalkeeper Williams Yarbrough, striker Amahl Pellegrino
PORTLAND
Points: 43
Manager: Phil Neville
Stadium: Providence Park (25,218)
Record: 11-13-10
Goals for/against: 46/58
Expected goals for/against: 41.2/44.1
Atlanta United record against: 3-1-3
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 12/5
Home: 9-5-3
Away: 2-8-7
Key personnel returning: Midfielder Evander, midfielder Diego Chara
Key personnel losses: Striker Jaroslaw Neizgoda, midfielder Sebatian Blanco, midfielder Yimmi Chara
Key personnel acquisitions: Centerback Kamal Miller, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau
MINNESOTA UNITED
Points: 41
Manager: Cameron Knowles (interim)
Stadium: Allianz Field (19,400)
Record: 10-13-11
Goals for/against: 46/51
Expected goals for/against: 53.4/47.6
Atlanta United record against: 4-1-0
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 12/4
Home: 4-4-9
Away: 6-9-2
Key personnel returning: Striker Teemu Pukki, midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, winger Bongi Hlongwane, winger Robin Lod, goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair
Key personnel losses: Striker Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, midfielder Jan Gregus, defender Brent Kallman
Key personnel acquisitions: Midfielder Alejando Bran
AUSTIN
Points: 39
Manager: Josh Wolff
Stadium: Q2 Stadium (20,738)
Record: 10-15-9
Goals for/against: 49/55
Expected goals for/against: 42.5/49.9
Atlanta United record against: 0-1-0
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 0/3
Home: 7-6-4
Away: 3-9-5
Key personnel returning: Striker Sebastian Driussi, fullback Jon Gallagher, centerback Matt Hedges
Key personnel losses: Fullback Adam Lundkvist, striker Memo Rodriguez, striker Maxi Urruti, fullback Nick Lima
Key personnel acquisitions: Defender Guilherme Biro, striker Diego Rubio
L.A. GALAXY
Points: 36
Manager: Greg Vanney
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park (27,000)
Record: 8-14-12
Goals for/against: 51/67
Expected goals for/against: 51.2/54.5
Atlanta United record against: 3-1-0
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 9/2
Home: 6-5-6
Away: 2-9-6
Key personnel returning: Striker Dejan Jovelijic, midfielder Riqui Puig, midfielder Diego Fagundez
Key personnel losses: Striker Javier Hernandez, winger Douglas Costa, forward Michael Barrios, defender Raheem Edwards, forward Tyler Boyd
Key personnel acquisitions: Fullback Miki Yamane, striker Gabriel Pec
COLORADO
Points: 27
Manager: Chris Armas
Stadium: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park (18,061)
Record: 5-17-12
Goals for/against: 26/54
Expected goals for/against: 37.9/47.4
Atlanta United record against: 4-1-0
Atlanta United goals for/against this opponent: 9/3
Home: 3-6-8
Away: 2-11-4
Key personnel returning: Winger Kevin Cabral
Key personnel losses: Defender Steven Beitashour, goalkeeper William Yarbrough, forward Luis Diaz, forward Diego Rubio, fullback Andrew Gutman, midfielder Braian Galvan
Key personnel acquisitions: Goalkeeper Zack Steffen, midfielder Djordje Mihailovic, midfielder Omir Fernandez, defender Miguel Navarro, defender Sam Vines, midfielder Lamine Diack.
Doug Roberson’s predicted order of finish
East
1. Columbus
2. Atlanta United
3. Philadelphia
4. Miami
5. Orlando
6. Cincinnati
7. New England
8. Nashville
9. NYCFC
10. Red Bulls
11. Chicago
12. D.C. United
13. Montreal
14. Charlotte
15. Toronto
West
1. Seattle
2. Colorado
3. Vancouver
4. LAFC
5. Houston
6. Dallas
7. St. Louis
8. Real Salt Lake
9. Sporting KC
10. Portland
11. L.A. Galaxy
12. San Jose
13. Austin
14. Minnesota United
MLS Cup winner
Columbus
Note: Personnel references are as of Feb. 14
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.
March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.
March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX
April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX
April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.
May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX
June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.
June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.
July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
