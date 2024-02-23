Info to know: Atlanta United at Columbus in MLS opener

Atlanta United will play at Columbus at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lower.com Field. The game will be televised by Apple TV. You can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on X (formerly known as Twitter) @DougRobersonAJC.
Columbus manager: Wilfried Nancy
Columbus at home last year: 12-1-4
Atlanta United on road last year: 3-6-8
Columbus goals for/against in 2023 regular season: 67/46
Columbus expected goals for/against in 2023 regular season: 57.7/41.3
Atlanta United goals for/against in 2023 regular season: 66/53
Atlanta United expected goals for/against in 2023 regular season: 48.7/46
Columbus key players
Cucho: 16 goals, 11 assists
Christian Ramirez: Eight goals, four assists
Aiden Morris: Four goals, seven assists
Atlanta United key players
Thiago Almada: 11 goals, 19 assists
Giorgos Giakoumakis: 17 goals, two assists
Brooks Lennon: Four goals, 10 assists
Caleb Wiley: Four goals, four assists
Saba Lobjanidze: Three goals, four assists
Injury reports
Atlanta United
Out: Jamal Thiare (concussion protocol), Derrick Etienne (ankle), Edwin Mosquera (travel-related)
Columbus
N/A
What was said
“I don’t really care how we start, all I care about is to start with a win. Of course, it’s going to be a competitive game. They won the league title last year. So they have this honor, and it’s going to be nice to win at their home.” – Giakoumakis
“We will be ready on Saturday. It will be a big, big game because, not for me, but I know the club remembers the playoff games and yeah, we will be ready.” – Stian Gregersen
“We all know that Columbus is a tough opponent. It’s one of the best team in MLS, they won last year. So they are best. We are not going for draw. We are going for a win. And we have a confidence about that.” – Lobjanidze
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Derrick Williams
Centerback Stian Gregersen
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Winger Saba Lobjanidze
Winger Xande Silva
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.
Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule
Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.
March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.
March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., Fox
April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., Fox
April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.
May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.
May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox
June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.
June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.
June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.
July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.
July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.
About the Author