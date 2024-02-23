Info to know: Atlanta United at Columbus in MLS opener

Atlanta United on road last year: 3-6-8

Columbus goals for/against in 2023 regular season: 67/46

Columbus expected goals for/against in 2023 regular season: 57.7/41.3

Atlanta United goals for/against in 2023 regular season: 66/53

Atlanta United expected goals for/against in 2023 regular season: 48.7/46

Columbus key players

Cucho: 16 goals, 11 assists

Christian Ramirez: Eight goals, four assists

Aiden Morris: Four goals, seven assists

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: 11 goals, 19 assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: 17 goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Four goals, 10 assists

Caleb Wiley: Four goals, four assists

Saba Lobjanidze: Three goals, four assists

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Jamal Thiare (concussion protocol), Derrick Etienne (ankle), Edwin Mosquera (travel-related)

Columbus

N/A

What was said

“I don’t really care how we start, all I care about is to start with a win. Of course, it’s going to be a competitive game. They won the league title last year. So they have this honor, and it’s going to be nice to win at their home.” – Giakoumakis

“We will be ready on Saturday. It will be a big, big game because, not for me, but I know the club remembers the playoff games and yeah, we will be ready.” – Stian Gregersen

“We all know that Columbus is a tough opponent. It’s one of the best team in MLS, they won last year. So they are best. We are not going for draw. We are going for a win. And we have a confidence about that.” – Lobjanidze

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Derrick Williams

Centerback Stian Gregersen

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Winger Xande Silva

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., Fox

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., Fox

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.