A look at Atlanta United’s roster entering 2024 season

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Goalkeeper

How acquired: Bought from Middlesborough during the 2017 winter transfer window.

Contract: Through 2025 season.

Key stats (from last season): 27 starts, 61 saves and seven shutouts.

2024 outlook: In competition with Josh Cohen to be the team’s starter.

2 Ronald Hernandez

Age: 26

Nationality: Venezuela

Position: Fullback

How acquired: Bought from Aberdeen in Scotland in 2022 winter window after spending 2021 with team while on loan.

Contract: Through 2025.

Key stats: 14 appearances, 11 starts and one assist.

2024 outlook: A depth piece and spot starter on either side while competing to start for Venezuela in Copa America.

3 Derrick Williams

Age: 31

Nationality: Ireland

Position: Centerback

How acquired: Re-entry draft after 2023 season.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stat: 21 starts last season for D.C. United.

2024 outlook: Competing with Luis Abram to be starter on left side.

4 Luis Abram

Age: 27

Nationality: Peru

Position: Centerback

How acquired: Bought from Granada before the 2023 season.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stats: 16 starts during regular season and three more in the playoffs.

2024 outlook: After emerging as starter last season, competing with Williams to start.

5 Stian Gregersen

Age: 28

Nationality: Norway

Position: Centerback

How acquired: Bought from Bordeaux in France during 2024 winter window.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats: 75 appearances and two goals in three seasons.

2024 outlook: Expected to anchor Atlanta United’s defense.

6 Bartosz Slisz

Age: 24

Nationality: Poland

Position: Central midfielder

How acquired: Bought from Legia Warsaw in Poland during 2024 winter window.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats: 258 appearances, 10 goals, 16 assists and numerous trophies during his club career in Poland.

2024 outlook: Expected to work with Tristan Muyumba to keep midfield organized and attack in sync.

7 Giorgos Giakoumakis

Age: 29

Nationality: Greece

Position: Striker

How acquired: Bought from Celtic in Scotland in 2023 winter window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stat: 27 appearances, 17 goals and three assists; All-Star; MLS Newcomer of the Year.

2024 outlook: Lead the team in goals and compete for the Golden Boot.

8 Tristan Muyumba

Age: 26

Nationality: France

Position: Central midfield

How acquired: Bought from Guingamp in France in 2023 summer window.

Contract: Through 2027 season.

Key stat: 10 appearances, one goal and one assist.

2024 outlook: Expected to partner with Slisz to keep Atlanta United on track.

9 Saba Lobjanidze

Age: 29

Nationality: Georgia

Position: Winger

How acquired: Bought from Hatayspor in Turkey in 2023 summer window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stat: Nine appearances, three goals and four assists.

2024 outlook: Starter on right wing while doubling his goals and assists.

10 Thiago Almada

Age: 22

Nationality: Argentina

Position: Attacking midfielder

How acquired: Bought from Velez Sarsfield in Argentina during the 2022 winter window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stat: 11 goals and 19 assists; MVP finalist; MLS Young Player of the Year; MLS Best XI.

2024 outlook: Be as impactful as he was in past two seasons and challenge for league MVP.

11 Brooks Lennon

Age: 26

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Fullback

How acquired: Acquired from Real Salt Lake during 2020 winter window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stat: 33 appearances, 32 starts, 2,881 minutes, four goals and 10 assists, all personal bests.

2024 outlook: Extending the personal bests established last season in goals and assists, challenging for place on U.S. men’s team.

13 Dax McCarty

Age: 36

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Midfielder

How acquired: Signed as a free agent before the 2024 season.

Contract: Through 2025.

Key stat: 466 career appearances.

2024 outlook: Spot starter while providing depth and leadership in central midfield.

16 Xande Silva

Age: 26

Nationality: Portugal

Position: Winger

How acquired: Signed during 2024 winter window after he was acquired on loan from Dijon in France during 2023 summer window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stat: 10 starts, two goals and three assists.

2024 outlook: Starter on left wing and tripling his goals and assists and improving on defense.

18 Derrick Etienne Jr.

Age: 27

Nationality: Haiti

Position: Winger

How acquired: Signed as a free agent before the 2023 season.

Contract: Through 2027.

Key stat: 25 appearances, one assist.

2024 outlook: Depth piece and spot starter on the wings or as an attacking midfielder.

20 Edwin Mosquera

Age: 22

Nationality: Colombia

Position: Winger

How acquired: Bought from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in Colombia during the 2022 summer. window.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stat: 12 appearances, three goals and one assist.

2024 outlook: Expected to be a spot starter and impactful player off the bench, possibly playing for Colombia in Copa America.

21 Efrain Morales

Age: 19

Nationality: Bolivia

Position: Centerback

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before 2020 season.

Contract: Through 2025.

Key stat: 20 starts and 1,722 minutes, both career-highs, for Atlanta United 2.

2024 outlook: Likely will be loaned to Atlanta United 2 for the season to gain experience.

22 Josh Cohen

Age: 31

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Goalkeeper

How acquired: Signed as a free agent before the 2024 season.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stat: Three league titles with Maccabi Haifi in Israel.

2024 outlook: Will compete with Guzan for the starting spot.

23 Adyn Torres

Age: 16

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Midfielder

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2024 season.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stat: Seven starts for Atlanta United 2 last season.

2024 outlook: Likely will be loaned to Atlanta United 2 for the season to gain experience.

24 Noah Cobb

Age: 18

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Centerback

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2023 season.

Key stat: 18 appearances, three goals and one assist with Atlanta United 2.

2024 outlook: Most of his minutes will come with Atlanta United 2 as he gains experience.

26 Caleb Wiley

Age: 19

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Fullback

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2022 season.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stat: 30 appearances, 28 starts, 2,338 minutes, four goals and four assists, all personal-bests.

2024 outlook: Continue to start and earn spot on U.S. men’s Olympic team.

28 Tyler Wolff

Age: 20

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Midfielder

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2020 season.

Contract: Through 2025.

Key stat: 18 appearances, six starts, 642 minutes and five goals, all personal-bests.

2024 outlook: Expected to be as impactful off the bench as he was last season.

29 Jamal Thiare

Age: 30

Nationality: Senegal

Position: Striker

How acquired: Signed as a free agent during the 2023 summer window.

Contract: Through 2024.

Key stat: Seven appearances.

2024 outlook: Will back Giakoumakis and be a late-game sub.

31 Quentin Westberg

Age: 37

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Goalkeeper

How acquired: Signed as a free agent before the 2023 season and again before 2024 season.

Contract: Through 2024.

Key stat: Six starts, with one clean sheet.

2024 outlook: Will serve as third goalkeeper.

35 Jay Fortune

Age: 21

Nationality: Trinidad and Tobago

Position: Midfielder

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2023 season.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stat: 14 appearances, three starts, one assist and 88.9% pass completion rate.

2024 outlook: Will back up Muyumba and Slisz in central midfield as he gains experience.

37 Aiden McFadden

Age: 25

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Fullback

How acquired: Selected in 2021 MLS draft.

Contract: Through 2024.

Key stat: 25 appearances for Atlanta United 2 and Memphis, where he scored one goal with three assists.

2024 outlook: Will back up Wiley on the left side.

51 Nicolas Firmino

Age: 23

Nationality: Brazil

Position: Midfielder

How acquired: Signed from Atlanta United 2 before the 2024 season.

Contract: Through 2026.

Key stat: 27 appearances, 16 goals and six assists for Atlanta United 2; one appearance, one goal for Atlanta United.

2024 outlook: Will back up Almada and the wingers. Has shown he can be an impactful scorer.

52 Luke Brennan

Age: 18

Nationality: U.S.

Position: Winger

How acquired: Signed a Homegrown contract before the 2024 season.

Contract: Through 2028.

Key stats: 25 starts, four goals and five assists for Atlanta United 2.

2024 outlook: Likely will be loaned to Atlanta United 2 for the season so that he can gain experience.

Note: Contract lengths includes option years.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., Fox

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., Fox

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.