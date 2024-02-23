Stian Gregersen becomes Atlanta United’s third Designated Player

A Designated Player is one whose salary, plus the transfer fee to acquire, when amortized over the length of the contract exceeds $1,683,750 per year.

Players whose salaries will result in the club using Targeted Allocation Money are Luis Abram, Derrick Etienne, Brooks Lennon, Saba Lobjanidze, who was a DP, Bartosz Slisz and Jamal Thiare. TAM players are those whose salary and transfer fee when amortized over the length of the contract is less than $1,683,750 and more than $683,750. Each MLS club receives $2.4 million in Targeted Allocation Money at the start of the season. That is used to buy down salaries to or below $683,750.

Players who will occupy international slots are Abram, Giakoumakis, Gregersen, Lobjanidze, Tristan Muyumba, Xande Silva, Slisz and Thiare.

Thiago Almada and Edwin Mosquera have secured green cards and no long will occupy international slots.

This was the second year that the club has released its roster with contract lengths for each player.

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s roster with player with status, designation, final guaranteed contract year, and final option year:

Luis Abram, International, TAM, 2025, 2026

Thiago Almada, Domestic, Young DP, 2026, None

Josh Cohen, Domestic, none, 2025, 2026

Derrick Etienne, Domestic, TAM, 2025, 2027

Giorgos Giakoumakis, International, DP, 2025, 2026

Stian Gregsersen, International, DP, 2027, 2028

Brad Guzan, Domestic, none, 2024, 2025

Ronald Hernandez, Domestic, none, 2024, 2025

Brooks Lennon, Domestic, TAM, 2025, 2026

Saba Lobjandize, International, TAM, 2026, None

Dax McCarty, Domestic, none, 2024, 2025

Edwin Mosquera, Domestic, U22, 2026, None

Tristan Muyumba, International, TAM, 2026, 2027

Xande Silva, International, TAM, 2025, 2026

Bartosz Slisz, International, TAM, 2028, None

Jamal Thiare, International, TAM, 2024, 2025

Quentin Westberg, Domestic, none, 2024, None

Derrick Williams, Domestic, None, 2025, 2026

SUPPLEMENTAL

Aiden McFadden, Domestic, None, 2024, None

Noah Cobb, Domestic, Homegrown, 2026, 2027

Tyler Wolff, Domestic, Homegrown, 2024, 2025

Caleb Wiley, Domestic, Homegrown, 2025, 2026

Nick Firmino, Domestic, None, 2024, 2026

Jay Fortune, Domestic, Homegrown, 2024, 2026

Luke Brennan, Domestic, Homegrown, 2027, 2028

Efrain Morales, Domestic, Homegrown, 2024, 2026

Adyn Torres, Domestic, Homegrown, 2027, 2028

OFF ROSTER

Erik Centeno, Domestic, Generation Adidas, 2024, 2026

ON LOAN

Franco Ibarra, Season-long loan, U22, 2024, 2025

Santiago Sosa, Season-long loan, U22, 2024, 2025

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., Fox

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., Fox

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., Fox

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.