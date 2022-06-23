Raul Gudino ready for the challenge of Atlanta United, MLS

Explore Atlanta teams frustrated but continue to support legal sports betting

Gudino said he knew of Atlanta United because of its games against Club America, Monterrey, Pachuca and its friendly during the preseason at his previous club, Chivas. He said he also had spoken to Ronaldo Cisneros, who is on loan with Atlanta United from Chivas.

Gudino was signed because starting goalkeeper Brad Guzan and backup Dylan Castanheira suffered season-ending Achilles ruptures earlier this season. Bobby Shuttleworth started the next six games after Guzan’s injury, and Rocco Rios Novo has started the past two. The team will play at Toronto on Saturday.

Gudino, who is 6-foot-5, said he thinks he can help the team better defend set pieces. The team has given up nine goals on set pieces across all competitions this season. Pineda said Gudino’s height and Purata’s jumping ability were among the considerations when they were scouted.

“I think we need to take advantage of the qualities of each guy, and we’re going to continue to work on that,” Gudino said. “But, of course, we know that that’s something we can work on, and I’m here to help, however the team needs me.”

Gudino said he is good with the ball at his feet, which Pineda demands from the goalkeepers, because playing out of the back was the preferred style of his previous managers.

Gudino and Purata aren’t eligible to play until after the window opens. The first possible game is July 9 against Austin at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Gudino said he will use the time to learn his teammate’s names, what Pineda wants and just gain a level of comfort in his new country and with his new club. He said he hopes to play well enough to earn a call-up to the Mexican national team.

“Totally for that,” he said. “I just have to work and show it on the field.”

