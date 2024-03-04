Mercedes-Benz Stadium adds two new premium spaces

Mercedes-Benz Stadium will launch two new premium offerings – the Chairman’s Lounge and Stadium Club – in August. The new offerings expand from the Mayback and Delta Sky360 Terraces and the AT&T lofts.

The Chairman’s Lounge, an extension of the S1 suite level, has seating for 154. The Stadium Club offers guests a club atmosphere with an all-inclusive food and beverage menu, limited reserved seating and tables, and high-end amenities for up to 200.

Availability for both the Chairman’s Lounge and Stadium Club will be offered initially to current Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United season ticket holders, with opportunities for upgrades, add-ons, and access to third party events. Pricing and availability details will be communicated directly to eligible fans as the sales process begins.