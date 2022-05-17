Josef Martinez is Atlanta United’s highest-paid player

The league’s highest-paid players are:

Chicago’s Xherdan Shaqiri, $8,153,000

L.A. Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez, $6,000,000

Miami’s Gonzalo Higuain, $5,793,750

Toronto’s Alejandro Pozuelo, $4,693,000

New England’s Jozy Altidore, $4,264,963

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez, $4,141,667

LAFC’s Carlos Vela, $4,050,000

Atlanta United’s Luiz Araujo, $3,941,667

Columbus’ Lucas Zelarayan, $3,700,000

New England’s Carles Gil, $3,545,833

Miami’s Rodolfo Pizarro, $3,350,000

Seattle’s Nico Lodeiro, $3,256,667

Dallas’ Franco Jara, $3,227,000

Seattle’s Raul Ruidiaz, $3,201,120

L.A. Galaxy’s Douglas Costa, $3,000,000

The league’s total in guaranteed compensation for 840 players is $396,958,992. Its average is $472,008. That total and average includes salaries of players whose contracts were bought, such as former Atlanta United player Jurgen Damm, who has a salary of $1,613,509.

The annual average guaranteed compensation includes a player’s base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player’s contract, including option years. For example, a player earning an annual base salary of $500,000, whose contract has an initial term of two years with two one-year options and received a $100,000 signing bonus, has an average annual guaranteed compensation of $525,000 (base salary plus signing bonus ($100,000), with the signing bonus divided by the number of years covered by the contract (four).

The average annual guaranteed compensation figure also includes any marketing bonus and any agent’s fees, both annualized over the length of the contract. The figure does not include performance bonuses because there is no guarantee that the player will hit those bonuses. These figures include compensation from each player’s contract with MLS. They do not include any compensation from any contracts with individual teams or their affiliates.

Atlanta United’s salaries

Last name First name Pos. 2022 Base Salary Almada Thiago M-F $1,650,000 Alonso Osvaldo M $84,000 Ambrose Mikey D $85,444 Araujo Luiz F-M $3,600,000 Barco Ezequiel M $2,200,000 Campbell George D $98,000 Castanheira Dylan G $85,444 Centeno Erik D $65,500 Chol Machop M $65,500 Cisneros Ronaldo F $244,000 Conway Jackson F $84,000 De John Alex F $85,444 Dwyer Dom F $84,000 Franco Alan D $540,000 Garces Justin G $65,500 Gutman Andrew D $300,000 Guzan Brad G $445,716 Hernandez Ronald D $300,000 Hyndman Emerson M $657,143 Ibarra Franco M $450,000 Lennon Brooks D $500,000 Lopez Erik F $360,000 Martinez Josef F $3,750,000 Morales Efrain D $65,500 Moreno Marcelino F-M $460,000 Mulraney Jake M $301,600 Robinson Miles D $700,000 Rossetto Matheus M $550,000 Sejdic Amar M $85,444 Shuttleworth Bobby G $125,000 Sosa Santiago M $525,000 Washington Bryce D $65,500 Wiley Caleb D $65,500 Wolff Tyler F-M $110,000

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

Aug. 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

Aug. 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

Aug. 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE