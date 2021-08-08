Is this a turning point for Atlanta United?

We’ve seen this before.

Atlanta United thought it had rediscovered its old DNA last season under interim manager Stephen Glass after it demolished D.C. United 4-0 at Audi Field on October 3.

The team followed that by winning just one of its remaining eight games. It missed the playoffs for the first time. Glass was replace by Gabriel Heinze. That didn’t work. Heinze was let go. Valentino, never before a manager, was promoted from his job as an assistant.

Atlanta United is six points out of the playoff picture. It must do much better than last year to climb back into the playoffs.

This team has a lot more talent than last year’s. Josef Martinez is healthy. Miles Robinson has developed into one of the best defenders in the U.S. pool. George Bello is coming from a long stretch with the U.S. national team where he learned about full focus. Marcelino Moreno has scored in three consecutive games. Ezequiel Barco, for the past two matches since returning from the Olympics has positively changed games. It has a new Designated Player, Luiz Araujo, joining the club this week.

“I truly believe it can be a turning point,” Bello said. “Having everyone back together, everyone on the same page and getting the win today can really be a turning point in the season for us. We just have to keep going from here. Just because we won this game, we can’t settle for it. We have so much more work to do.”

There is no telling how much longer Valentino will be leading the club.

Atlanta United has been turned down by one candidate for manager. It asked and received permission to interview Seattle assistant Gonzalo Pineda a week ago. Things have been quiet since.

Valentino doesn’t seem like he’s going to lose his focus no matter the static around him.

Even before the Columbus game, he said that he had already started working on preparations for LAFC, which the team will host at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15. Another win would be the team’s first streak in league games since the first two matches of the 2020 season. It feels like a lifetime ago.

Another win would continue a path toward the playoffs and turning the club back into the offensive juggernaut it once was.

“I want them to keep going,” Valentino said. “Like I said before, it’s the culmination of this work. Don’t quit now. We’ve sacrificed so much, whether its family time, missed events. Go and get your reward for it.”

