Atlanta United’s newest DP Araujo expected to arrive next week

At Lille, he appeared in 34 games his first year, scoring five goals with two assists as he helped the club stay in the France’s top flight.

The next season, 2018-19, he made 25 appearances and scored three goals as Lille finished second.

In 2019-20, Lille finished fourth, with Araujo making 21 appearances as well as six appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Last season, Lille’s title-winning campaign, he appeared 28 times in helping the club finish with 83 points, which is the most ever for the club. He finished his Lille career with 18 goals and eight assists in 136 appearances.

“Luiz is a player with great drive, a winning mentality, and is coming to us from a top club in Europe that just won their league,” Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club. “He has experience in big games, as well as UEFA Champions League and Europa League. We’re looking forward to him making an impact with the club.”

There will be pressure on Araujo, pressure that is not his doing.

Atlanta United has had a spotty recent history with its Designated Players. The first three signed by the club, Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba, helped the club win the MLS Cup in 2018. Almiron was sold to Newcastle after that season, and Villalba was sold ahead of the 2020 season. The DPs who followed, midfielder Ezequiel Barco, signed ahead of 2018, midfielder Pity Martinez, signed ahead of 2019 and sold during 2020, and Alan Franco, signed before this season, haven’t been as productive.

That’s in part why the club failed to make the playoffs last season for the first time and why it has the fewest wins (2) of the league’s 27 teams this season. It trails Columbus for the seventh and final playoff spot in the East by nine points. The club has scored 18 goals in 17 games.

“Having a player like him will benefit us in the attack because we will be able to create those scoring chances that we need right now,” Barco said.

Araujo’s first chance to make an impact likely will come against LAFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 15.

Valentino said he has yet to talk with the player but hopes to do as soon as he arrives to discuss where the player will be most comfortable. Araujo typically played on the right wing, where he could cut in on his left for Lille, but also spent spot minutes across the midfield.

“We have to see how he mixes in with the group, with what we have already and how we can fit the best pieces into the group,” Valentino said.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE