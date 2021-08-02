ajc logo
X

Paulo Fonseca reportedly turns down Atlanta United

Mercedes-Benz Stadium readied for match against New England Revolution Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Caption
Mercedes-Benz Stadium readied for match against New England Revolution Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 40 minutes ago

Paulo Fonseca has reportedly turned down Atlanta United in its pursuit to fill its vacant managerial position.

The news was first reported by MaisFutebol, an outlet in Fonseca’s native Portugal.

Atlanta United president Darren Eales and vice president Carlos Bocanegra fired Gabriel Heinze on July 13 after just 17 games with the franchise. The team was mired in an eight-game winless streak and was dealing with allegations filed by the Major League Soccer Players Association about Heinze’s training schedules.

Atlanta United will play at Montreal on Wednesday and at Columbus on Saturday. The team’s winless streak is now at 11 games and it is eight points behind the seventh-place team in the East for the final playoff spot.

In Other News
1
Atlanta United’s Robinson hailed as ‘national hero’
2
Ezequiel Barco available for Atlanta United against Montreal
3
Robinson lifts U.S. to Gold Cup win over Mexico
4
Atlanta United managerial target emerges
5
Southern Fried Soccer: Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top