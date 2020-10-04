Atlanta United blows out D.C. United

With the victory, Atlanta United (5-8-2) moved into eighth place and above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference. It will host Orlando on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United’s gameday roster didn’t include Ezequiel Barco for the fourth consecutive game. The starting 11 was Brad Guzan, Franco Escobar, Anton Walkes, Lennon, Miles Robinson, George Bello, Jeff Larentowicz, Emerson Hyndman, Mo Adams, Jahn and Gallagher.

D.C. United’s starting 11 included former Atlanta United player Yamil Asad. Julian Gressel, one of Atlanta United’s better players the past three years who was traded to D.C. United in the offseason, started on the bench.

In a break from the season trend in which Atlanta United has given up early goals, the team started fast and appeared focused.

It received its reward with a goal by Gallagher in the 4th minute. The sequence started with Hyndman finding Lennon down the right. He put his cross to the penalty spot, where Gallagher volleyed it with his right foot into the lower left corner. It was his second goal this season and the first assists for Lennon and Hyndman.

Atlanta United missed two more chances in the next seven minutes, both headers by Robinson from corner kicks.

Jahn missed another header in the 21st minute on a cross by Lennon.

Lennon gave Atlanta United a 2-0 lead in the 41st minute with a left-footed cannon from 18 yards into the upper right corner. Lennon was the first to pounce on a mis-hit clearance by D.C. United. It was Lennon’s second goal of the season.

Gressel, with only one goal and one assist this season, came on as a halftime sub for D.C. United.

The game was paused for a few minutes early in the second half because D.C. United manager Ben Olsen subbed on a player, Russell Canouse, who wasn’t on the team sheet provided before the game. Referee Joseph Dickerson could be overheard on the broadcast saying this had never happened before in MLS as he explained to the managers what was going on and that he was looking for guidance from the Professional Referee Organization. Canouse was removed from the game and forced to go to the locker room. He was replaced by Kevin Paredes.

The game resumed, and Atlanta United followed with arguably its best goal of the year, a series of short passes and runs that were Barcelona-like with their precision and movement.

It started with Gallagher passing to Hyndman, who one-touched it to Jahn, who one-touched it to Hyndman, who had continued his run, who one-touched it to Gallagher, who had continued his run and put hit shot in from a tight angle in the 65th minute.

Atlanta United added another in the 70th minute on a header by Jahn from a cross by Lennon. Neither Jahn nor Lennon were particularly pressured by D.C. United’s players.

