Info to know: Miami at Atlanta United

Atlanta United defender Alan Franco, top, battles for the ball against Columbus Crew's Erik Hurtado, bottom, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta United defender Alan Franco, top, battles for the ball against Columbus Crew's Erik Hurtado, bottom, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Atlanta, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Atlanta United (4-5-4) will host Miami (5-6-3) in an MLS game Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:08 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Miami’s Phil Neville

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 3-1-3; Miami on road 1-4-1

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 20/20; Miami 15/22

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 20.2/18.2; Miami 16.5/20.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Brooks Lennon: Two goals, two assists

Josef Martinez: Two goals, two assists

Luiz Araujo: Two goals, one assist

Miami

Leonardo Campana: Seven goals, one assist

Gonzalo Higuain: Two goals, one assist

Robert Taylor: Two goals

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Armando Villareal

Assistants: Michael Barwegen, Cameron Blanchard

Fourth Official: Matt Franz

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Machop Chol (leg)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (achilles), Brad Guzan (achilles), Miles Robinson (achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Thiago Almada (RC suspension) and Tyler Wolff (USMNT-U20s)

For Miami

Unavailable

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“We have to start to catch up with points in order to qualify or stay above the playoff line. And we have to start to produce more points based on the good football they we’re producing. So we are in that key moment of the season where we have to start to fix a little, some little things and start to get more points.” -- Pineda

“Yeah, it’s huge. I mean, anytime we play at home, we want to win. It’s like anybody else in the league, you know, and especially with our stadium, our fans, the amount of attention we bring. So I think it’s usually important to get a result especially like I said, before, three away games in a row. So that’s massive.” -- Emerson Hyndman

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Left wing Ronaldo Cisneros

Striker Josef Martinez

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

