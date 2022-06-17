Info to know: Miami at Atlanta United

Atlanta United (4-5-4) will host Miami (5-6-3) in an MLS game Sunday. Kickoff is set for 3:08 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Miami’s Phil Neville
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 3-1-3; Miami on road 1-4-1
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 20/20; Miami 15/22
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 20.2/18.2; Miami 16.5/20.8
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists
Brooks Lennon: Two goals, two assists
Josef Martinez: Two goals, two assists
Luiz Araujo: Two goals, one assist
Miami
Leonardo Campana: Seven goals, one assist
Gonzalo Higuain: Two goals, one assist
Robert Taylor: Two goals
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Armando Villareal
Assistants: Michael Barwegen, Cameron Blanchard
Fourth Official: Matt Franz
VAR: Geoff Gamble
AVAR: Joshua Patlak
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Machop Chol (leg)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (achilles), Brad Guzan (achilles), Miles Robinson (achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Thiago Almada (RC suspension) and Tyler Wolff (USMNT-U20s)
For Miami
Unavailable
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“We have to start to catch up with points in order to qualify or stay above the playoff line. And we have to start to produce more points based on the good football they we’re producing. So we are in that key moment of the season where we have to start to fix a little, some little things and start to get more points.” -- Pineda
“Yeah, it’s huge. I mean, anytime we play at home, we want to win. It’s like anybody else in the league, you know, and especially with our stadium, our fans, the amount of attention we bring. So I think it’s usually important to get a result especially like I said, before, three away games in a row. So that’s massive.” -- Emerson Hyndman
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Midfielder Marcelino Moreno
Left wing Ronaldo Cisneros
Striker Josef Martinez
-
