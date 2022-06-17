Info to know: Miami at Atlanta United

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 20.2/18.2; Miami 16.5/20.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Brooks Lennon: Two goals, two assists

Josef Martinez: Two goals, two assists

Luiz Araujo: Two goals, one assist

Miami

Leonardo Campana: Seven goals, one assist

Gonzalo Higuain: Two goals, one assist

Robert Taylor: Two goals

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Armando Villareal

Assistants: Michael Barwegen, Cameron Blanchard

Fourth Official: Matt Franz

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Joshua Patlak

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Machop Chol (leg)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (achilles), Brad Guzan (achilles), Miles Robinson (achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Thiago Almada (RC suspension) and Tyler Wolff (USMNT-U20s)

For Miami

Unavailable

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“We have to start to catch up with points in order to qualify or stay above the playoff line. And we have to start to produce more points based on the good football they we’re producing. So we are in that key moment of the season where we have to start to fix a little, some little things and start to get more points.” -- Pineda

“Yeah, it’s huge. I mean, anytime we play at home, we want to win. It’s like anybody else in the league, you know, and especially with our stadium, our fans, the amount of attention we bring. So I think it’s usually important to get a result especially like I said, before, three away games in a row. So that’s massive.” -- Emerson Hyndman

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Midfielder Marcelino Moreno

Left wing Ronaldo Cisneros

Striker Josef Martinez

x

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.

And the Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. Sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE