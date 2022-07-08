Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Austin FC

Atlanta United (5-7-5) will play at Austin (10-4-4) in an MLS game Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:08 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports South. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Austin’s Josh Wolff
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 4-1-3; Austin on road 6-3-1
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 26/26; Austin 35/22
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 25.7/25.2; Austin 26.8/28.4
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, two assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals, one assist
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists
Thiago Almada: Three goals, three assists
Austin
Sebastian Driussi: Ten goals, three assists
Max Urruti: Six goals
Diego Fagundez: Three goals, seven assists
Alex Ring: Three goals, two assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Jair Marrufo
Assistants: Adam Garner, Jeffrey Greeson
Fourth official: Victor Rivas
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), and Brooks Lennon (MCL).
For Austin
Unavailable
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“Very important. I think every game that we play is a must-win. So I mean, we have to go into it with a winning mindset. Ready to fight and ready to get the three points.” -- Caleb Wiley
“The fans at the home matches in Atlanta are amazing. You know, we’ve asked them for a little bit of patience. But we know that we always have their support, and right now we need that support.” -- Almada
“I mean, it’s obvious, it’s very important. It’s very important with that we lost some points on the road there, especially Red Bulls was one of those that we could have got the three points, but I mean, football is like this. Now we have to turn it around and try to come for these three points against Austin. That’s always in our heads.” -- Pineda on the sweeping the homestand
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Alan Gudino
Right fullback Aiden McFadden
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Franco Ibarra
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Josef Martinez
