Info to know: Atlanta United at NYCFC

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 24.4/22.4; NYCFC 31.8/19.5

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Josef Martinez: Four goals, three assists

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, two assists

NYCFC

Valentin Castellanos: Eight goals, one assist

Talles Magno: Four goals, four assists

Thiago: Four goals, one assist

Heber: Four goals

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Brian Dunn, Gjovalin Bori

Fourth Official: Matthew Corrigan

VAR: Daniel Radford

AVAR: Robert Schaap

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Santiago Sosa (illness)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Thiago Almada (red-card suspension), Brooks Lennon (MCL), Franco Ibarra (yellow-card suspension) and Tyler Wolff (USMNT-U20s)

For NYCFC

Unavailable

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“Just be alert. He has a lot of qualities, a lot of strengths. He’s good in pockets, good at turning and attacking space. He’s got pace, good finisher, good in the air. Just try to be solid defensively. I’m not a big believer in man-marking. Our two, three centerbacks can deal with him in a good way. The best way to try to control him is for us to have the ball.” -- Pineda on Castellanos

“Right after the game (Thursday’s loss against the New York Red Bulls) it’s difficult because everyone is frustrated by the loss. We have to look forward and look at the positives. We played very well (Thursday) but had two little details that proved costly. The mood of the group is very good. Everyone is positive and motivated for the next game. I talked to my teammates and told them to look forward.” -- Matheus Rossetto

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right fullback Aiden McFadden

Centerback George Campbell

Centerback Alan Franco

Centerback Alex de John

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Right wing Dom Dwyer

Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Marcelino Moreno

Striker Josef Martinez

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE