Info to know: Atlanta United at NYCFC

Atlanta United (5-7-4) will play at NYCFC (8-4-4) in an MLS game Thursday. Kickoff is set for 5:08 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports South. You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. NYCFC’s Nick Cushing
Site: Yankee Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 1-6-1; NYCFC at home 6-1-2
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 24/24; NYCFC 31/17
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 24.4/22.4; NYCFC 31.8/19.5
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Ronaldo Cisneros: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists
Josef Martinez: Four goals, three assists
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, two assists
NYCFC
Valentin Castellanos: Eight goals, one assist
Talles Magno: Four goals, four assists
Thiago: Four goals, one assist
Heber: Four goals
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
Assistants: Brian Dunn, Gjovalin Bori
Fourth Official: Matthew Corrigan
VAR: Daniel Radford
AVAR: Robert Schaap
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Santiago Sosa (illness)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles), Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL), Thiago Almada (red-card suspension), Brooks Lennon (MCL), Franco Ibarra (yellow-card suspension) and Tyler Wolff (USMNT-U20s)
For NYCFC
Unavailable
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“Just be alert. He has a lot of qualities, a lot of strengths. He’s good in pockets, good at turning and attacking space. He’s got pace, good finisher, good in the air. Just try to be solid defensively. I’m not a big believer in man-marking. Our two, three centerbacks can deal with him in a good way. The best way to try to control him is for us to have the ball.” -- Pineda on Castellanos
“Right after the game (Thursday’s loss against the New York Red Bulls) it’s difficult because everyone is frustrated by the loss. We have to look forward and look at the positives. We played very well (Thursday) but had two little details that proved costly. The mood of the group is very good. Everyone is positive and motivated for the next game. I talked to my teammates and told them to look forward.” -- Matheus Rossetto
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right fullback Aiden McFadden
Centerback George Campbell
Centerback Alan Franco
Centerback Alex de John
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Right wing Dom Dwyer
Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Marcelino Moreno
Striker Josef Martinez
