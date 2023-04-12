How will Atlanta United replace Brad Guzan and Franco Ibarra?

Though Ibarra has played very well as the shield in front of the back four, replacing Guzan’s leadership and communication abilities on the field will be the tougher challenge.

In an odd coincidence, Guzan sustained a ruptured Achilles in the seventh game of last season.

The goalkeeping the remainder of the season was uneven, to be nice. It was affected by another injury to Guzan’s backup, Dylan Castanheira, who also suffered a ruptured Achilles. Bobby Shuttleworth, the third-choice keeper, made six starts with a save percentage of 47.6. He retired during the middle of the season.

The front office was forced to bring in two goalkeepers, Rocco Rios Novo and Raul Gudino, neither of whom had MLS experience before last season.

Rios Novo made 15 starts with 27 goals allowed. He had a save percentage of 59.7, with two clean sheets. Gudino made six starts with a seven goals allowed, had a save percentage of 50, with two clean sheets.

Neither Rios Novo nor Gudino were retained.

Instead, during the offseason, Atlanta United signed league veterans Quentin Westberg, who likely will start at Toronto, and Clement Diop to back up Guzan. Combined, they have made 118 starts.

During part of Tuesday’s training session, Westberg could be seen and heard directing the backline during a small-sided scrimmage. Playing behind an oft-porous defense, he allowed 113 goals in 68 starts for Toronto with a save percentage above 60.

Diop often stays behind after sessions to work on his craft. He has allowed 87 goals in 50 starts for Miami, Montreal and the L.A. Galaxy.

“This is an opportunity for them to kind of help the team and, and just as it is for any player coming in off the bench or coming into the starting lineup from the bench or even an academy player,” Sejdic said. “It’s another opportunity to help the team. And that’s the way we kind of have to look at it.”

There are three options to replace Ibarra: veterans Santiago Sosa and Matheus Rossetto and rookie Ajani Fortune. Sosa is the likely choice because his natural position is as a “6.” Rossetto is better-suited as an “8,” or central midfielder. He has scored one goal in four appearances this season.

Rossetto said he can play with Sejdic, who had formed a good partnership with Ibarra, if Pineda decides that will be the lineup.

“I think I probably wouldn’t score as many goals, but that’s something I’ve talked about with Gonzalo is playing more of that box-to-box midfielder and be able to get into the attack and to provide goals and assist the other guys we have in the attack,” Rossetto said. “Of course, whatever the team needs comes first. So if I’m needed to play in that role, then then I can do it.”

