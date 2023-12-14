How to get tickets to SheBelieves Cup games in Atlanta

Tickets for the 2024 SheBelieves Cup matches that will be held in Atlanta on April 6 will go on sale on Friday for Circle Insider supporters of U.S. Soccer. Tickets for the general public will be available in mid-January.

Circle supporters can purchase tickets for the two games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which will include the U.S. Women’s National Team, from Friday through Dec. 25.

Tickets to the general public will be released once the three visiting teams and the venue for April 9 championship and third-place games are confirmed. For the opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, fans can become U.S. Soccer Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders and tickets will be available on Tuesday. There will also be a presale for Visa card holders on Dec. 20.