Atlanta United

Grass at Mercedes-Benz Stadium won’t be replaced for U.S.-Panama match

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a corner kick during in the second half of the Copa America match against Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) takes a corner kick during in the second half of the Copa America match against Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

The grass at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, placed for Copa American tournament matches, will remain for Thursday’s match featuring the United States.

Officials for CONMEBOL, which supervises the tournament, said Friday the grass will not be replaced despite critical remarks from Argentina following its 2-0 win over Canada on Thursday. The United States plays Panama.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was critical of the grass Thursday. He said the grass affected his team’s tactics because he said his players weren’t able to pass like they wanted.

Following the match, a Mercedes-Benz Stadium official referred questions about the grass to CONMEBOL. It responded with the decision a day later.

The process used to put down the grass, which includes putting flooring over the existing artificial turf, followed by putting down rolls of sod, was used in the U.S. women’s national team’s match against Japan in the She Believes Cup two months ago, as well as two back-to-back friendlies between Premier League teams last summer.

Mercedes-Benz will host its last match of the Copa America tournament when the United States plays Panama. The stadium will host eight matches during the 2026 World Cup.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Judge calls Atlanta nightclub arrest ‘a setup’

Credit: Seeger Gray / Seeger.Gray@ajc.com

SATURDAY'S WEATHER
Humidity will increase as afternoon temps remain high
1h ago

Young Thug trial Atlanta: Defense asks Georgia Supreme Court to halt sprawling gang case

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Willie Nelson ill, won’t perform at tonight’s Outlaw Music Festival
The Latest

Credit: Mitch Martin/Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Reviewing Atlanta United’s win Wednesday, previewing Saturday at...
Info to know: Atlanta United at St. Louis
Atlanta United has another chance to build momentum
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
In Athens, Georgia, R.E.M.’s hometown, signs and memories are everywhere