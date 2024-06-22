Grass at Mercedes-Benz Stadium won’t be replaced for U.S.-Panama match

The grass at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, placed for Copa American tournament matches, will remain for Thursday’s match featuring the United States.

Officials for CONMEBOL, which supervises the tournament, said Friday the grass will not be replaced despite critical remarks from Argentina following its 2-0 win over Canada on Thursday. The United States plays Panama.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni was critical of the grass Thursday. He said the grass affected his team’s tactics because he said his players weren’t able to pass like they wanted.